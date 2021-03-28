Women’s Empowerment Workshop expanding summer offerings to include boy’s empowerment camp

Women’s Empowerment Workshop founder Susie Kincade created Earth Keeper Way for boys ages 11-15. The new empowerment program for boys will take place Aug. 2-7 in Eagle.



For the first time, Women’s Empowerment Workshop will expand its summer offerings to include boy’s empowerment through its Earth Keeper Way camp for ages 11-15 taking place Aug. 2-7 in Eagle.

Women’s Empowerment Workshop founder Susie Kincade created Earth Keeper Way for boys to embark on an adventurous journey toward their passage to manhood. Rock climbing, kayaking, hiking, outdoor skills, leadership, balance and self-awareness are all part of the camp.

“It became clearer than ever through COVID that we all need our connection with nature in order to stay healthy of mind, body and spirit,” said Kincade, a mother of four girls who has been part of the community for 41 years. “I’ve been empowering girls through nature adventure camps for 12 years and parents have repeatedly asked for such a program for boys. This year it all came together to do this important work of uplifting boys and empowering them in a changing world.”

Women’s Empowerment Workshop offerings

To meet the need for boosting the health and resilience of our community Kincade also expanded the Chrysalis Circle for girls 11-15, and Caterpillar for girls 7-10 to four sessions. For adults, she has created the River Healing Retreat, July 15-17. Kincade refers to this deeply compassionate, nurturing grief and loss retreat for women as “my gift to the community.” It features the Women’s Empowerment Workshop signature empowering retreat components of connecting to the healing power of nature and spending a day with the river’s wisdom and flow.

Chrysalis Circle returns for the13th year with its inspiration for young women. Rising sixth through 10th grade girls take a journey to find their authentic voice, gain confidence and resilience through outdoor adventure and exploration. A river trip, rock climbing, hiking, journaling, communication, emotional skills, team leadership skills and an overnight are some activities designed to give girls confidence as they step into womanhood. Camp dates are June 28-July 3 and July 26-31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Caterpillar Girls day camp gives younger girls the opportunity to explore nature freely as they discover their connection to the elements of earth, air, water, fire and spirit. Creek play, hiking, building fairy houses and nature crafts are part of the fun. Camps run June 7-11, and July 19-23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kincade, a certified nature-based coach and wilderness guide, leads all retreats and workshops, assisted by wilderness therapy graduate students from Naropa University, to deliver a combination of personal growth, adventure, nature connection and practical life skills. Camps are based in Eagle with activities throughout the valley.

Women’s Empowerment Workshop supports the community with custom retreats for families, rites of passage for people of all ages and nature-based personal and family coaching. Learn more and register at http://www.womenempower.us/retreats-workshops , or call 970-328-5472.