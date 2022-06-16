Women’s Impact Network raises $83K for scholarships in Eagle County

From left, Women's Impact Network founders Allison Krausen, and Jennifer Ebner, pose with Ajoyah Brown, Ana Garcia and Wilson Elliott at the Women's Impact Network's scholarship event in May at Harvest in Edwards.

Courtesy photo

Being a senior can be stressful. Figuring out your life’s path and how to pay for higher education can be even more daunting, but for three Eagle County graduates, their futures are bright thanks to the assistance of the Women’s Impact Network and $83,000 worth in scholarships.

WIN was founded by Edwards residents Jennifer Ebner and Allison Krausen. Ebner had been involved in a similar charity in Denver called Impact100.

“Impact100’s approach to collective giving was a great platform for donors like me, who never know exactly how the donation will be utilized,” Ebner said. “With this model, I know every dollar contributed goes directly to a student, and the combined gifts equal a truly impactful scholarship for each student.”

Ebner and Krausen assembled a group of change makers last November and told them about WIN, and by the end of the evening, 20 people had signed up and started writing checks.

Each member donates $1,000 on an annual basis, with 100% of the tax-deductible donation going directly to the scholarship fund. Members meet annually to determine the scholarship criteria and can then be involved in the application review, interview and selection process. The money is then dispersed to local scholarship applicants.

The dollars go even further with the help of and collaboration with the Vail Valley Foundation’s YouthPower365’s Dollars for Scholars program. VVF handles the administration of the scholarship awards at no cost, which means every dollar raised goes to the students, with funds paid directly to the school at which they enroll.

The amount was divided and awarded to three outstanding graduating Eagle County seniors, who were notified and invited to attend a reception with donors at Harvest at the Sonnenalp Club in Edwards in May.

The scholarships will enable Ana Garcia to pursue a degree in allied health at Azusa Pacific University, Ajoyah Brown a degree in nurse-midwifery at the University of Colorado Denver, and Wilson Elliot a business degree with a potential minor in fine art at the University of Colorado Boulder.

WIN’s commitment doesn’t end with a scholarship. The nonprofit plans to build on this momentum and create a network of members, students and scholarship recipients who have graduated from their higher education pursuits. WIN also hopes to host social gatherings, have a speaker series, and offer volunteer opportunities.

Applications for the next grant cycle will be accepted starting January 2023. To apply, visit YouthPower365.org/Program/Dollars-For-Scholars/ . If you are interested in becoming a member, please email hello@winofec.com . To learn more about the Women’s Impact Network of Eagle County, visit WINofEC.com .