Woods: Why I’m running for Eagle Town Council

I, Bryan Woods, was raised in a household where community development was dinner table talk. My mother spent her entire career as a planner, serving as the director of a regional council of governments. I was that kid sitting in the back of the room doing his homework at town meetings. Some people teach their children to swing a hammer. I was taught to plan a community. Now I am running for Eagle Town Council.

My educational background is in the earth sciences. I hold a B.S. in Meteorology from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and a Ph.D. in Geology and Geophysics from Yale. I was president of the Graduate-Professional Student Senate at Yale and have served on the board of Yale Alumni Publications.

I worked as the Principal Data Scientist for Vail Resorts when I first moved to town. At that time, I was following my wife, Noreen, who is a mental health provider at a local nonprofit community health center. Currently, I work as a Principal Machine Learning Engineer for Here Technologies, an automotive mapping company.

I serve our community on the board of the Downtown Business Alliance nonprofit. We are responsible for promoting the vitality and economic development of downtown Old Eagle. You’ve probably seen me at our community events at Christmas on Broadway or the Community Table dinner.

I have found close friends in the Eagle County 4×4 club, where I serve as president. We lead trail maintenance, preservation, and safety efforts on our public lands throughout the county, including this year’s cleanups and maintenance on Wearyman, Dotsero Crater, and Old Fulford Road. I volunteer as a dispatcher and responder for Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery, the statewide search and rescue nonprofit, helping others in their hour of distress.

We are approaching an inflection point in our growth as a community. The coming years will be transformative for Eagle. We will need to adjust our new land use code (ReCode Eagle) as the first applications go through the new process. I will ensure that the town protects its long-term financial solvency by ensuring new development brings enough revenue to cover its infrastructure replacement obligations. We must be mindful of the “growth Ponzi scheme” where future generations are unable to pay for the replacement of infrastructure in today’s new developments.

I look forward to the exciting opportunity to transform and expand Grand Ave. That corridor is the impression that we present to visitors. The growth of the valley requires us to upgrade this arterial corridor as part of a new transportation master plan.

With a dedicated capital funding source for our town parks now in place, we have opportunities. I look forward to engaging the community to expand recreational amenities, especially at the dog park and for our youth.

The Eagle Valley Transportation Authority seems unable to reward the voters of Eagle for opting to join the EVTA. It is unfair that we continue to see the same level of service as Gypsum despite paying the additional tax. Thank you to Nick Sunday for ceaselessly advocating on our behalf and the support of the board. Yet something must change.

As you fill out your ballot, there is a clear choice to be made. We need council members who play nicely with others and can share the sandbox. Please vote for rationality and cooperation. Vote for Bryan Woods, Jamie Woodworth Foral, and Nick Sunday for Eagle Town Council. Jamie and Nick are experienced, knowledgeable, and dedicated to serving Eagle. We look forward to addressing the full range of issues facing our community.

Bryan Woods is one of five candidates running for three seats on the Eagle Town Council.