Work begins on Reserve at Hockett Gulch in Eagle

A visual shows the design for a multi-family housing unit planned for the Reserve at Hockett Gulch development in West Eagle, which is set to break ground next year.

Reserve at Hockett Gulch/Courtesy photo

Developers have begun necessary grading work at the site of the large and historically controversial Reserve at Hockett Gulch workforce housing development in Eagle to prepare for a spring 2022 ground breaking.

The development was approved by the Eagle Town Council in September 2019 after a vocal group of community members unsuccessfully tried to call for a referendum to let voters determine the project’s fate.

The project is anticipated to generate $1,336,349 million in annual revenue for the town of Eagle, but was opposed by some residents who felt it does not align with Eagle’s character.

A 2019 referendum petition filed by local resident Patrick Tvarkunas garnered 304 signatures — more than the required number — but was ultimately denied by the town of Eagle as it did not comply with state law.

Grading work began Monday to relocate a natural gas line before the project’s new owners can move forward with the construction of what will ultimately be 500 units of workforce housing, according to a press release sent Monday.

This work involves moving soil across different sections of the property and should be done in about two months.

“Crews are working to minimize dust or debris flow throughout the process,” the project’s planner, Dominic Mauriello of Mauriello Planning Group in Eagle, said in the release. “The ownership group understands the importance of being fully transparent with the community on progress given the high level of interest in the project.”

A visual shows design plans for the kitchen of one of the units in the Reserve at Hockett Gulch development in West Eagle. Developers are set to break ground on the first phase of construction next year.

Reserve at Hockett Gulch/Courtesy photo

The new owners, Epoch GCH Hockett Gulch Holdings LLC, acquired the development’s 30 acres from Brue Baukol Capital Partners in October of last year, according to the release.

The purchase is a joint venture between Game Creek Holdings, a Colorado-based development company, and Epoch Residential, a Florida-based developer and operator.

The new ownership group has been working on design plans for the project and submitted initial plans to the town of Eagle this summer for review.

The development, which includes plans for a pool and recreation facility, will form the new western boundary of Eagle near the Grand Avenue Corridor.

Developers hope to break ground on Phase 1 of the project in spring of 2022. This first phase will entail the construction of 216 rental units, which they hope to have available for lease by the summer of 2023.

In Phase 2, an additional 184 units will be constructed with unit types ranging from studios up to three-bedroom units.

“We want the mix of units to reflect market trends for rental needs of the local workforce in Eagle,” Jon Hardy, co-founder and principal of Game Creek Holdings, said in the release.

Nearly half of the 400 units proposed in these first two phases are deed-restricted requiring local employment and giving priority to employees of local businesses.

“We are excited to help the town achieve its goal of creating opportunities for a diversified, attainable housing inventory,” Hardy said.