Work hard, play hard, sleep hard — Colorado named 2nd most well-rested state in the country

Not only are Colorado residents some of the fittest in the country, they also rank among some of the most well-rested.

Sleep Junkie, a website dedicated to mattress news and reviews, analyzed more than 480,000 records from all 50 states compiled by the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System to determine the states where residents got the most — and least — sleep.

With 73 percent of Coloradans clocking at least 7 hours of sleep per night, Colorado ranks as the second most well-rested state. South Dakota claims first place by a slim margin: 74 percent of its residents get an adequate amount of sleep every night.

