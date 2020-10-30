Workout Spot – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Workout Spot

1. Endorphin

2. Crosstraining Fitness of Vail

3. Yoga Off Broadway

At Endorphin in Eagle, movement is their drug. Age, gender, fitness level and athletic ability does not matter — instructors at Endorphin just want to keep their community moving. They are committed to providing fun, unique and accessible group fitness classes to everyone through diverse offerings.

From indoor cycling and yoga to high-intensity interval training, strength training, barre, kinesis, fusion classes and more, Endorphin has something for everyone. All of the classes are individually crafted by each instructor for a unique experience, every time.

Endorphin in 2020 also started offering free livestream classes through Zoom and free on-demand classes through Vimeo.

-Kim Fuller