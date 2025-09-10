Workshop in Eagle helps strengthen mother–daughter bonds

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Women’s Empowerment Workshop in Eagle will host a full-day, nature-based seminar designed to strengthen and nurture the mother–daughter relationship on Sunday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Heart 2 Heart workshop will be facilitated by Susie Kincade, a longtime valley leader in empowering girls and women.

Heart 2 Heart emphasizes communication, compassionate listening, building trust, forming healthy boundaries, and the practice of “letting go and letting love.” Participants will leave with practical tools to navigate these formative years in constructive and loving ways.

Kincade, a certified nature-based coach, mother of four daughters, and founder of Women’s Empowerment Workshop, has more than 16 years of experience leading the Caterpillar Girls and Chrysalis Circle programs, which help lay strong foundations for girls as they mature.

“No matter how great you are at parenting, the mom–daughter relationship can be full of landmines as daughters push for independence,” Kincade explained. “With the right tools, these years don’t have to be turbulent—they can be an opportunity for connection and growth.”

The workshop incorporates non-violent communication, emotional intelligence, deep listening, and trust-building, using interactive exercises to practice skills in real-life scenarios. Group sizes are intentionally small to ensure individualized attention. Solo parents are also invited to attend, though pairs are recommended.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The workshop takes place at Kincade’s private nature sanctuary in Eagle.

Cost: $395 per mother–daughter pair or $200 per individual (discounts are available for alumni of the Caterpillar and Chrysalis programs)

$395 per mother–daughter pair or $200 per individual (discounts are available for alumni of the Caterpillar and Chrysalis programs) Register: Womenempower.us/retreats-workshops/#mother

For more Information, contact Susie Kincade 970-328-5472; susie@womenempower.us