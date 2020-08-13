“Voice of the Violin”

The Vilar Performing Arts Center presents Joshua Bell & Larisa Martinez’s “The Voice and the Violin” with pianist Peter Dugan. Although the event is presented by the Vilar, the concert will take place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Friday night at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, The Amp is only allowed to have 175 concertgoers at a performance. That small number and the fact that this is a hot ticket is the reason the event has already sold out. But, the good news is it will be streamed live through Veeps.

For $20 you can watch the streaming version and see a number of “firsts.” This marks the first in-person performance for Bell and Martinez since the pandemic began. It’s also the live premiere of their new work, “The Voice and the Violin.”

Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of his era and has performed in Vail many times before. Larisa Martinez is an award-winning soprano vocalist who has a strong and unique presence in the classical performance world. This husband-wife duo is teaming up with pianist Peter Dugan. Dugan is a sought-after multi-genre artist who has performed with Itzhak Perlman, Renee Fleming, Jesse Collin Young, Glenn Close and many more.

The performance will include music from Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Strauss, Puccini’s “La Bohème” and Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

View this live performance filmed in our backyard at The Amp from the comfort of your own home. Visit grfavail.com to get the $20 tickets for the live stream, which will be available for a rewatch until Aug. 28. Please note that 50% of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to mental and behavioral health initiatives in the Vail Valley.

2nd Friday Art Walk on Broadway

The 2nd Friday Art Walk is happening on Broadway in Eagle this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and is a celebration of the arts, local businesses and the history of downtown Eagle. It’s a fun way to come together (while still social distancing) when the workweek is done.

Kick-off the evening with Yoga + Beats, which brings yoga to the street and down-tempo beats for a sunset session on the mat. After yoga, take your ticket for the yoga class to Katch of the Day and get a free glass of wine. Space is limited, so get your tickets soon at yogaandbeats.com.

Art features include fine artist Tara Novak (founder and organizer of the event) of Artspace Workshop and Gallery. Novak will be exhibiting a special series celebrating all the years of collaboration with Yoga Off Broadway and Eagle Yoga Fest. The amazing photography of Raj Manickam will also be on display.

In addition to artists and vendors in tents and live music along Broadway, other attractions include:

Happy hour and ax throwing at Bonfire Brewing

Sales at Everyday Outfitters and Jules Collectibles

Flower cart and crafts from Petals of Provence

Deals at area restaurants and food trucks

Broadway will be closed down for this event to allow for more social distancing. For more information go to the Eagle Arts Facebook page.

Rewind at Beaver Creek F.A.C.

Unwind with Rewind at Beaver Creek’s F.A.C. (Friday Afternoon Club) this Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rink Stage on Beaver Creek Plaza. Rewind is a local band that celebrates tunes from the 80s is comprised of five guys who all have day jobs but love to play music as a side gig.

Rewind has gained quite a local following and there’s pent up demand to hear them play. Due to COVID-19, they haven’t played a live show in several months. “We had three shows canceled this spring and had another show canceled this summer,” said Josh Lautenberg, the drummer for Rewind. “We are thrilled to be playing this Friday and will be bringing our favorite music and energetic style to guests and locals at Beaver Creek,” Lautenberg said.

During F.A.C., grab a bite from a local restaurant and sit in the big, overstuffed couches and chairs outside on the plaza. You can even wander with drinks due to Beaver Creek’s Common Consumption Area, which allows you to carry a drink purchased from a licensed liquor establishment in approved disposable cups through designated areas of Beaver Creek from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Check out the special deals during F.A.C.

Beaver Creek Chophouse: $2 oysters and live music from 4 to 7 p.m.

Dusty Boot: cheeseburger, fries and a 16 ounce Coors Banquet Beer for $16

Blue Moose Pizza: Colorado craft draft and a slice of pizza for $6

Alpine & Antlers: kids eat free with adult entree

For more information visit beavercreek.com.

GoPro Mountain Games Elements 5k and movie

The GoPro Mountain Games, which are typically held in June, were rescheduled for August, but with the current COVID-19 restrictions the Mountain Games were canceled for 2020. With that being said, there are some “mini-events” called GoPro Mountain Games Elements that are being scheduled. This Saturday you can take part in a 5k run (or walk if you’d like) followed by a movie.

It’s called an Après 5k run, which right there tells you it’s not too serious. Five kilometers is about equal to 3.1 miles and that amount of distance can almost be done straight off the couch. Follow up the exercise with a movie on the big screen at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. “The Barkley Marathons” movie will be shown on the huge 23-by-9-foot video screen with plenty of room to social distance on the lawn at The Amp.

The course begins at Mountain Plaza in Vail, runs through much of the traditional 5K event, and finishes at The Amp. To reduce crowding, there will be three waves with start times happening at 5:20, 5:40 and 6 p.m.

Register for the 5k and the movie or just the movie at https://mountaingames.com/the-games/elements/. But, if you do the 5k, you are entered to win some cool prizes. World-class runner Andy Wacker will take part in the event and help out with some giveaways at The Amp after the race.