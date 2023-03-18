World Cup notebook: Johnson gets on podium in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Tess Johnson finished the 2023 season with a third-place finish in the individual moguls in Almaty, Kazakhstan at the World Cup Finals.

Jeff Swinger/AP photo

Tess Johnson had her best result of the 2022-2023 season on Friday, finishing third overall in the individual moguls at the World Cup Finals in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Two-time 2023 World Championship silver medalist and Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf finished in second and France’s Perrine Laffont — who won both dual and individual moguls at the World Championships in Bakuriani last month — took the win.

Johnson finished in 10th in the dual moguls on Saturday to wrap up the World Cup calendar ranked 11th in the individual cup standings, 13th in the dual moguls cup standings and 12th in the overall moguls cup standings.

Former SSCV mogul skier Dylan Walczyk finished as the top American in sixth place in Saturday’s men’s dual moguls competition in Almaty.

Wachendorfer finishes in fifth in Fieberbrunn Pro Freeride World Tour event

Snowboarder Ryan Wachendorfer, a former SSCV athlete now living in Frisco, placed fifth in the Freeride World Tour Fieberbrunn Pro event on Thursday. American Jonathan Penfield took the win.

Wachendorfer pulled a huge backflip at the top of the 581-meter drop after veering to the right at the top of the famed slope. He looked relaxed in the air, but came down a bit over the handlebars and rolled twice upon landing.

“Wild day,” Wachendorfer posted on Instagram after the event. “A bit more impact off the top hit than I was expecting and that was it. Lost the goggs and rode the rest pretty blind. Still had fun and the turns were nice.”

River Radamus does not finish first run in World Cup Finals giant slalom

After 17th and 15th-place giant slalom finishes in Kranjska Gora last weekend, River Radamus skied out of the first run at the World Cup Finals men’s giant slalom on Saturday morning in Soldeu, Andorra.

Marco Odermatt took the win, his 13th World Cup victory this year. Radamus finished 20th in the giant slalom season standings; he was 15th in 2022.