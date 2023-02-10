World Cup notebook: Lemley and Walczyk named to U.S. moguls world championships squad

From left: Runner-up Anri Kawamura of Japan, winner Elizabeth Lemley of the U.S. and third-place finisher Perrine Laffont of France stand at the podium of the Idre Fjall World Cup dual moguls event in Sweden. Lemley was named to the U.S. team for the World Freestyle Skiing Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia Feb. 19-March 5.

Nisse Schmidt/AP photo

SSCV mogul skier Liz Lemley and SSCV alumnus Dylan Walczyk were named to the 2023 U.S. freestyle world ski championships team per a U.S. Ski and Snowboard release Thursday. Lemley and Walczyk are two of 16 athletes who will represent the country at the 2023 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia Feb. 19-March 5.

“This will be the first time freestyle competes at this level in the country of Georgia and we are excited to experience a new culture,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard freestyle director Matt Gnoza stated in the release.

“We have heard great things about Georgia’s hospitality from our snowboard counterparts and I look forward to seeing how the new venues show off what our athletes can do. Our 2023 Freestyle World Ski Championships team is stacked with experienced talent, will feature some World Champs debuts, and everyone is especially motivated to get in those start gates.”

Lemley earned her first two World Cup podiums this season — including a win at the Idre Fjall dual moguls on Dec. 11 — and is making her championships debut, while Walczyk is starting in his fifth. The 29-year-old has five top-10 finishes this year, including a seventh at Deer Valley a week ago. The moguls team is headlined by Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf and also includes 2022 Olympians Olivia Giaccio and Hannah Soar.

2023 Freestyle World Ski Championships team Moguls / Dual Moguls Women Elizabeth Lemley (Vail, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; 1/22/06)* Jaelin Kauf (Alta, Wyo.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; 9/26/96; 2017, 2019, 2021) Hannah Soar (Somers, Conn.; Killington Mountain School; 6/4/99; 2021) Olivia Giaccio (Redding, Conn.; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club; 8/15/00; 2017, 2019) Men Nick Page (Park City, Utah; Wasatch Freestyle Foundation; 8/1/02; 2021) Cole McDonald (Park City, Utah; Wasatch Freestyle; 3/6/03)* Dylan Walczyk (Rochester, N.Y.; Ski and Snowboard Club Vail; 6/25/93; 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021) Dylan Marcellini (Walnut Creek, Calif.; Wasatch Freestyle; 9/29/02)* Aerials / Mixed Team Aerials

Women

Ashley Caldwell (Ashburn, Va.; Elite Aerial Development Program; 9/14/93; 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Kaila Kuhn (Boyne City, Mich.; Park City Ski & Snowboard; 4/8/03; 2019, 2021)

Megan Nick (Shelburne, Vt,; Elite Aerial Development Program; 7/9/96; 2021)

Winter Vinecki (Gaylord, Mich.; Park City Ski & Snowboard; 12/18/98; 2019, 2021) Men

Quinn Dellinger (Cincinnati, Ohio; Elite Aerial Development Program; 6/8/02; 2021)

Chris Lillis (Pittsford, N.Y.; Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team; 10/4/98; 2019, 2021)

Derek Krueger ((Cleveland, Ohio; Park City Ski & Snowboard; 6/2/03)*

Justin Schoenefeld (Lawrenceburg, Ind.; Elite Aerial Development Program; 8/13/98; 2021)

Windham Miller competes in Kings and Queens of Corbet’s

The sixth annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s Feb. 4-11 saw Vail’s own Windham Miller drop into Jackson Hole’s famous Corbet’s Couloir. The 26-year-old snowboarder joined many of the world’s best skiers and snowboarders, including two-time King Karl Fostvedt, 2020 champion Parkin Costain and reigning queen Piper Kunst. Miller can be seen dropping a huge front flip into the near-vertical wall entry (the slope “flattens” to roughly 50-degrees after ) in a video on his Instagram page.

Fans can vote for their favorite athlete in the People’s Choice Award until Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. MST. Fans can find video recaps of each run and vote for Windham on redbull.com . The People’s Choice Award will be announced on the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort social channels following the release of the full event recap.

Negomir reflects on first World Alpine Ski Championships

Former SSCV Alpine skier Kyle Negomir before competing in the 93rd edition of the Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen, Switzerland earlier this year.

Brian Pinelli/Courtesy photo

Kyle Negomir finished 17th in Thursday’s super-G at the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, the 24-year-old former SSCV skier’s global championships debut. He said “near perfect conditions” made the race an excellent opportunity for younger athletes starting late, as the course held up well throughout the day.

“I felt like I didn’t really capitalize on that opportunity like I would have wanted since I had some big mistakes scattered throughout,” said Negomir, who was in sixth after the first interval but slid to 21st after a mistake in the third sector of the run.

“Nonetheless, I was proud of the effort I put in and the attitude going into the race.”

River Radamus was the top American in 16th after finishing fourth in the Alpine combined earlier in the week.

“I think River and myself both felt that we didn’t really show what we were capable of out there, as you could tell from his great run in the combined,” Negomir continued. “But it’s still really special to be there with one of your good friends who you grew up skiing with, and realize you’re suddenly helping lead this next generation of American skiers at world championships.”

When asked what it meant to have two former SSCV athletes as the top Americans in the event, Negomir continued, “It’s something you dream of as a young skier in a town like Vail, and so to have the opportunity to represent our country here is incredible, and even more so to do it side-by-side with such a great guy and skier whom I’ve known for so long.”

Negomir said the world champs feels similar to normal World Cups, albeit with “a touch more media attention.”

“That said, I’ve just been trying to approach it like any other race, but still take in and appreciate the more unique parts of a World Championships, like opening ceremonies and stuff,” he said, adding that he enjoys the fact that, unlike World Cup races, nothing really matters outside of the medals.

“So, it’s really freeing to be able to push as hard as you can and take risks without worrying about standings or anything like that,” he said. “Just one shot, so either take it or blow up trying. Like sport should always be, at least in theory.”

The super-G was Negomir’s only race at worlds. His next competition will be the World Cup races in Aspen March 3-5.

“I’m really excited to push for this race since it’s so close to home and I’ll have some friends and family watching,” Negomir said. “It always makes a weekend more special.”