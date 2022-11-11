World Cup notebook: Levi gets the green light, Brignone trains at Copper and Vonn’s men vs. women idea still captures imagination 10 years later

Mikaela Shiffrin, left, reacts with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova at the finish area during the second run of a World Cup women's slalom in Levi, Finland last year. The 2022 women's Alpine ski World Cup is set to open at the venue Nov. 19-20.

Alessandro Trovati/AP

The women’s Alpine ski World Cup is set to open in Levi (FIN) with a pair of slalom races on Nov. 19-20.

“Due to the unfortunate cancellations of the World Cup competitions, we are finally ready to open the women’s World Cup season and we are looking forward to this,” Peter Gerdol, Chief of race directors told FIS.

Events scheduled for October in Soelden and Zermatt-Cervinia were canceled because of weather and a lack of snow. Thanks to nearly 60,000 cubic meters of stored snow on its Black ski slope in the spring, the snow control at Levi Ski Resort was “a routine inspection.”

“We have seen the organizing committees and the Levi Ski Resort hard work, which they have done on the slope in the last few weeks. The slope and the snow are ready for the competition,” Gerdol continued.

Though much of the U.S. Ski Team is in the middle of a training block at Copper Mountain, the women’s tech team has joined several other nations’ Alpine teams in training on the Front slope and the Levi Black race slope.

Support Local Journalism Donate



It’s my first time in Levi to train before the competition and I’m glad we’re here,” Mikaela Shiffrin told FIS. “Now I also have time to get to know Levi, because there is usually a rush and a bit of stress during the competition, and there is not much time left for anything else.”

Shiffrin has won at Levi four times in her career. Her chief slalom rival, Petra Vlhova, is a five-time winner. Vlhova is currently training at the venue as well.

“It’s been good conditions to practice here,” she told FIS. “I like Levi’s race and the slope, because it offers everything that a slalom track should have. I’m trying to win again this year, but it won’t be easy, the other women are fast and skilled.”

Brignone heads to Copper Mountain

Ski Racing reported that 2019-2020 World Cup overall champion Federica Brignone started a 10-day training block with her Italian teammates at Copper Mountain starting on Nov. 9. The giant slalom and super-G specialist expressed disappointment with the Soelden GS and Zermatt-Cervinia downhill cancellations, but has since “shifted gears” by heading to the U.S. to prepare for the Killington World Cups, which are scheduled for Nov. 26-27.

“It is always one of the best periods of the season for me. It is really, really nice to be there,” Brignone told Brian Pinelli in an interview from her home in La Salle, Italy. “I really enjoy training there, and it is the stars there that I like the most of the season.”

U.S. Ski Team media days will take place at the resort next week.

Men vs. Women: Vonn’s 2012 dream still intrigues today’s World Cup athletes

It’s been 10 years since Lindsey Vonn announced her plan to compete in a men’s World Cup downhill at Lake Louise in November 2012. Though it never transpired, the idea still intrigues today’s stars.

“If it’s just for a show and for excitement and a spectacle? Great, let’s do it. I think people would be interested in it,” Mikaela Shiffrin told The Associated Press on the eve of the canceled giant slalom in Soelden Austria at the end of October.

“Is it to prove the point that this is something women deserve in the sport, or that we are good enough to win men’s World Cup races? On average, that’s not a comparable thing. That’s comparing apples and oranges.”

“It is interesting, where we have so many amazing athletes and yet we are split,” added Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle. “It was unfortunate with Lindsey, because I did think it would be cool, especially in Lake Louise where she has had so much success.”

Not everyone is on board, however.

“Men and women, you cannot compare them, they have different bodies,” Petra Vlhova told The AP. “If you do some races with the men, it’s because you want to be everywhere in the newspaper. I don’t need to do that.”