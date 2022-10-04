World Cup notebook: Shiffrin helps raise money for U.S. Ski Teams in St. Louis

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland races the second super-G race of the 2021 Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup. The Beaver Creek event is one of eight World Cup Alpine, freestyle and freeski/snowboard events happening on U.S. soil in the 2022-2023 season.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Mikaela Shiffrin was part of the 2022 U.S. Ski Team’s St. Louis fundraiser — hosted by Stifel CEO Ron Kruszewski — which raised over $800,000 for the U.S. Ski, Snowboard and Freeski Teams over the weekend.

“Wow. Last night was so special. It’s been a couple of years, and it’s so great to be able to be back together for fundraising events again,” Shiffrin posted on Instagram on Monday.

“Fundraisers like this are so vital to our Team and the development and success of ALL of our sports and athletes, since we receive no support from the government, in comparison with many of the nations we compete against.”

Shiffrin has been in St. Louis to fundraise before. A photo from the 2018 St. Louis Apres Ski event shows Shiffrin and Kruszewski holding a check for $350,000 for U.S. teams. In 2019, she teamed up with St. Louis native, skier Ainsley Proffit, at the fifth annual St. Louis fundraiser, which raised almost $500,000 .

“St. Louis: you have outdone yourselves. Some of the best sports fans in the world and I’m so happy to have connected with you all again before the season officially starts,” Shiffrin’s post continued. “On behalf of the entire U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, we can’t thank you enough for your support. It’s because of all of you that we’re able to do what we love.”

FIS World Cup schedule finalized

The recently concluded fall FIS meetings confirmed the eight World Cup events to be hosted on U.S. soil — four Alpine, one freestyle, and three snowboard/freeski — the most ever.

“We could not be more excited to host eight World Cups at U.S. venues this season,” Sophie Goldschmidt, President & CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, told Leann Bentley. “This is a pivotal moment for skiing and snowboarding in the United States, allowing sports fans to watch the best of the best compete on their home mountains and inspire generations to come.”

One week after its normal stop in Killington on Nov 26-27, where Bentley reported 40,000 fans are expected to watch hometown favorite and five-time Killington Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin, the men contest super-G and downhill events a the Xfinity Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek Dec. 2-4.

“We are so excited to host the Birds of Prey World Cup again this season at Beaver Creek,” Beaver Creek’s vice president and chief operating officer, Nadia Guerriero stated in the U.S. Ski Team release.

“As a favorite course of U.S. racers and coaches, we are counting down the days until we welcome the world to our incredible steep terrain, intimate alpine village and exceptional guest service.”

The Vail Valley Foundation’s Ross Leonhart added, “As a staple on the World Cup circuit since 1997, we are excited to see more ski racing on American soil this year. We know there is an appetite for ski racing in the United States and can’t wait to see more of it.”

After the 2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Courchevel/Meribel (France) from Feb. 6-19, the World Cup returns to the states for men’s slalom and giant slalom at Palisades Tahoe Feb. 25-26, before traveling to Aspen for a men’s super-G and downhill March 3-5. Aspen Snowmass senior vice president John Rigney is “thrilled to see World Cup racing back in Aspen.”

“Our community’s Alpine heritage and love of skiing runs deep and everyone pitches in to support events that bring the best in the world to Aspen,” he stated in the release, noting that the 2017 World Cup finals was the last time the highest level of racing was seen on “America’s Downhill track.”

“The energy, the excitement, the crowds lining the course, and the speed—I believe people will be blown away by what they see on one of the world’s most exciting downhill venues.”

Local fans can travel over Vail Pass to Copper Mountain to catch two freeski and snowboard events this winter, too. The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix men’s and women’s half-pipe and the Visa Big Air are both set for Dec. 16-17 at Copper Mountain.

“Hosting elite-level competitions is in Copper’s DNA and there’s truly no better way to celebrate this monumental season than to unite some of the most passionate athletes and fans in the sport at these world-class events. We look forward to another great year ahead,” stated Copper Mountain president and general manager Dustin Lyman in the U.S. Ski Team’s press release.