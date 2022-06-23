World Cup notebook: U.S. Ski Team announces staff changes

"Longtime head coach for multi-discipline athlete Mikaela Shiffrin, Mike Day, will remain in his head coach role," according to a U.S. Ski Team press release.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

The U.S. Alpine Ski Team announced changes to its staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season through a press release following its spring congress.

“The program features a new structure, with the World Cup and Europa Cup tech groups merging across both the men and the women, enabling athletes to train together in an effort to create a positive competitive team environment,” the press release stated.

“This structure allows for a better team culture,” new Chief of Sport Anouk Patty told Megan Harrod.

“Not only is it operationally more efficient as we are one team rather than a group of disparate teams, but it also drives performance as higher-performing athletes pull up the rest of the team.”

With Alex Hoedlmoser’s move to the Austrian Federation, Jeff Lackie, who previously worked with Mikaela Shiffrin and more recently the Europa Cup women’s team, will become the new women’s speed head coach.

“Longtime head coach for multi-discipline athlete Shiffrin, Mike Day, will remain in his head coach role, as Austrian Mark Mitter joins the group as assistant coach,” the release continued.

For the men, Parker Gray will return from Gould Academy to join the World Cup and Europa Cup tech group, which will be overseen by Ian Garner.

Randy Pelkey will remain as the head coach of the men’s speed team.

“It has been energizing to be back with the U.S. Alpine Ski Team, working with our coaching staff to build what I know will be a solid, dynamic support staff for our athletes,” stated Patrick Riml. The release noted that “In addition to his role as Alpine director, Riml will also directly oversee operations for the men’s Alpine program.”

“It’s not only rewarding to see former U.S. Ski Team coaches like Parker (Gray) rejoin the team, but it’s equally rewarding to see former athletes like Foreste Peterson join the program as a coach who has the opportunity to create a significant impact on these young athletes’ development,” Riml added in the release.

“I look forward to working with this staff to support our athletes achieve their dreams and reach the podium.”

Vail Valley skier scoop

Mikaela Shiffrin enjoyed her “longest day of the year” while hanging out in Oslo, Norway, with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde over the summer solstice. With the sun rising at roughly 3:50 a.m. and setting at about 10:50 p.m. on June 21, the pair had plenty of time to dress up and chill as the star’s Instagram posts indicated.

The summer solstice was a bit longer than normal for Mikaela Shiffrin this year.

Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

After Tess Johnson finished celebrating her birthday on June 19, she made her way to Whistler, B.C., to help coach young mogul skiers for Momentum Ski Camps, an annual labor of love for the 22-year-old Olympian. Her Ski & Snowboard Club Vail teammate, Kai Owens might not be on snow, but is still working hard to rehab an injury she suffered at the end of the 2022 season. She posted a video of her “rehab life” to Instagram, showing her working out at the USSA Center of Excellence and hanging by the water ramps in Park City.

Kai Owens, who suffered a late-season injury in March, has been hard at work rehabbing at the USSA Center of Excellence this summer.

Kai Owens/Instagram

River Radamus is up in Whistler as well. “Sports Club International is returning to Whistler, June 22-29! I’ve been going to my mom’s camps since I was a baby, as you can see from the flyer … ” he posted to Instagram a few weeks ago alongside a 2006 picture of himself on a brochure. Sara and Aldo Radamus founded and have been running “the premier summer ski racing camp in North America” for 25 years. “SCI always has great coaches, motivated athletes, and fun times,” wrote River on social media.

Meghan Tierney tied the knot with her fiancé, James Daniel on Sunday, June 19, posting a video of her special day to social media. “Thank you to everyone for making this day so amazing!” the two-time Olympic snowboardcross athlete wrote. The pair announced their engagement on Feb. 25 in New York , shortly after Tierney returned from her 16th-place finish at the Beijing Games.

A young River Radamus on the 2006 brochure for his parents’ summer ski camp.

River Radamus/Instagram

Summer stars in the news

Mack Dorf took the men’s 17-18 title at the 2022 Colorado State Time-Trial championships on June 12, winning by over a minute. The Vail Mountain School graduate headed to the midwest shortly after. On June 21, the LUX cyclist finished in second place in the men’s juniors 17-18 division on day six of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, one of the largest stage races remaining in the U.S. Dorf was one-tenth of a second behind Team Swift’s Sean Strachan in the 50-minute race around the 0.82-mile circuit at the “Cheese Wheel Classic” in West Allis, Wisconsin. The 11-day bike race runs through June 26.

EagleVail’s Cristhian Ravelo had an unfortunate DNF at the 2022 Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic on June 19.

“Let’s start with the fact that the atmosphere at Harlem Skyscraper Cycling was electric and crowd was amazing, unfortunately I had the first (hopefully only one) DNF of this year,” the CS Velo pro cyclist wrote on Instagram.

“Legs/body felt good, spirits were high but a mechanical with one of my wheels took me out of the race halfway in. It’s brutal when something out of your control takes you out of a race, but as we all know it’s part of game.”

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s oldest endurance-focused sports car race held annually in Le Mans, France, had a local’s name at the top of the results in the LM P2 class in the event’s 90th running.

“I’m extremely happy and proud,” 46-year-old Roberto Gonzalez, who lives in Vail, told the media after winning.

“It’s been a dream for us to win this race. The team did a magnificent job all week. It’s great to win after my brother Ricardo, who triumphed in the same class in 2013. Le Mans has been good to us Mexicans, Le Mans likes Mexico.”

With cars traveling upwards of 250 mph in the automobile marathon, winners of the four classes (Hypercar, LM P2, LM GTE Pro and LM GTE AM) are those with the highest cumulative distance traveled on the Circuit de la Sarthe track in 24 hours. The race represents one leg of the Triple Crown of Motosport (the Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix are the others).

Gonzalez teamed up with Antonio Felix da Costa and William Stevens. Gonzalez completed 98 laps in 6 hours, 4 minutes and 15 seconds of drive time, while da Costa road for 8:02:26 and Stevens did 9:02:00. Together, the team completed 369 laps to top the 27-team field.