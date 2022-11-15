World Cup notebook: U.S. Ski teams train at Copper and Winter 23 at Taos Ski Valley will include Olympian River Radamus

River Radamus makes a jump during the men's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Radamus is back in Colorado, training at Copper Mountain with the rest of the U.S. Ski Team.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Temperatures struggling to get above 7 degrees Tuesday morning didn’t stop the men and women of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team from getting in their early-morning training sessions at Copper Mountain. A men’s downhill session scheduled for 7:30 a.m. was followed by a women’s super-G at 9:45 a.m. at the resort’s speed center.

“Speed days let’s get it,” River Radamus posted on Instagram.

While the women’s slalom and giant slalom athletes, including defending overall globe winner Mikaela Shiffrin, are currently in Finland prepping for the World Cup opener in Levi Nov. 19-20, speed specialists from across the globe are gathered in Colorado.

“We’re proud to host some of the world’s top athletes during the pre-season as they prepare for World Cup events this winter,” the Copper Mountain Instagram page posted last Thursday.

Kyle Negomir, a Ski and Snowboard Club Vail alumnus and U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete has been training at Copper Mountain this week alongside several other nations’ World Cup Alpine ski teams.

Agence Zoom/Courtesy photo

“This is the only place in the world you can get full-length downhill training,” said U.S. Ski Team athlete Kyle Negomir in a video posted to Copper Mountain’s social media pages. “We have U.S., Norway, Austria, Switzerland, Germany — everyone’s here doing the final prep training before the first World Cup’s in Lake Louise.”

The Lake Louise World Cup, which will feature a downhill and two super-G’s, is set for Nov. 22-27.

“First few days of camp have been real,” stated Breezy Johnson on social media . Johnson had three second-place downhill finishes in the month of December alone in 2021, but a knee injury prevented her from competing at the Beijing Olympics.

On Sunday, Austrian Max Franz, the 2017 Worlds downhill bronze medalist, was injured in a fall while training at Copper Mountain. SwitzerlandTimes.com reported that both legs were broken and that the skier suffered an open lower leg fracture on the left and a complicated lower leg fracture on the right. He also sustained a laceration on his arm.

The injury reportedly happened near the finish, where Franz got stuck on a flag at a double left turn. “Max took the curve a bit too tight. His body hung on the flag so that it turned and pushed forward,” ÖSV racing director Marko Pfeifer said in the story. “Then it catapulted him completely into the air. A real ‘highsider’. It was really bad luck.”

He was operated on Sunday by Dr. Randy Viola and remained in Vail through the weekend.

Radamus to partner with Taos Ski Valley

It was announced on Monday that Radamus has formed a new sponsorship agreement with Taos Ski Valley.

“Radamus will conduct a variety of appearances at Taos, and be an ambassador for the resort’s industry leadership in environmental and social responsibility initiatives,” a release posted on Ski Racing Media stated.

Taos also announced intentions to host the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships event, and Freeride World Tour qualifying events for both adults and juniors.

“We’re thrilled to have River Radamus become a Taos ambassador, and to continue our role as the host of these prestigious professional events because together, they further demonstrate our commitment to the heart and soul of skiing,” said Taos Ski Valley director of marketing Madeline Kelty.

“Taos’ values align with mine and I’m proud to have the opportunity to learn and share more about how this resort is leading the way in the outdoor industry for effective solutions in climate, equity, and community,” Radamus said in the release.

“For me, Taos is the full package: an incredible skiing experience coupled with a commitment to doing the right thing for its people, place, and the planet. I look forward to being a part of the Taos community.”

The U.S. Ski Team’s training continues on Wednesday. Later in the evening, 21 USST athletes — including Radamus and Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle — are expected to attend a team fundraiser, hosted by Dr. Randy and Heather Viola and Charley and Ariane Viola, at Yama Sushi in Vail beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle won the lone medal for the U.S. Ski Team at the Beijing Olympics. The silver medalist will be in Vail on Nov. 16 for a U.S. Ski Team fundraiser at Yama Sushi.

Harald Steiner/AP photo

The event, which has a maximum capacity of 60 individuals and includes a suggested donation of $1,000 to attend, will include an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for two VIP passes to the Dec. 2 Birds of Prey race.