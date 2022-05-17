World Cup races returning to Aspen in March 2023

World Cup team races were held in March 2017 on Aspen Mountain.

Associated Press file photo

World Cup racing is returning to Aspen with men’s super-G and downhill events scheduled for March 2023, according to the Federation of International Skiing and the Aspen Skiing Co.

In an update from the FIS spring Alpine committee meeting held Friday, the federation said it is adding two stops to the North American tour.

“In addition to the traditional races in Lake Louise (Canada), Beaver Creek and Killington, the World Cup will return to Palisades Tahoe and Aspen with the men’s tour after the World Championships,” according to the FIS update . The World Championships are in Feb. 6-19 in France at Méribel and Courchevel.

In a tweet Tuesday, Skico said World Cup would return in March 2023 for the downhill: “Aspen Mountain is on the latest draft of the alpine World Cup! We are stoked to welcome the local and global teams back to Aspen in the 2022-2023 winter season for America’s Downhill on March 3-5, 2023. Save the dates!”

2022-23 U.S. WORLD CUP ALPINE SCHEDULE Nov. 26-27: Killington Cup, Killington, Vermont; women’s slalom/giant slalom Dec. 2-4: Xfinity Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek, Colorado; men’s super-G/downhill/downhill Feb. 25-26: Palisades Tahoe, California; men’s slalom/giant slalom March 3-5: America’s Downhill, Aspen, Colorado; men’s super-G/downhill

The 2022-23 season starts in North America with the Killington Cup over Thanksgiving Weekend for a women’s slalom and giant slalom World Cup. The following week, the men head to Beaver Creek for the annual Birds of Prey super-G and two downhills.

After World Cup stops in Europe, the men will return to the states for tech events at Palisades Tahoe on Feb. 25-26, 2023, followed by speed events at Aspen Mountain on March 3-5, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team.

The last time World Cup racing stopped in Aspen was March 2017 for the World Cup Finals.

This is a developing story that will be updated.