Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band lands at Beaver Creek’s Vilar Center for three-night residency

Dancer and choreographer Micaela Taylor, left, and her All Star Band will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek Thursday through Saturday.



Brooklyn-based DJ Logic, who masterfully combines jazz and hip-hop, has performed all over the valley for more than the past decade. He performed at Club 8150’s closing party in 2007; he’s performed at Dobson Ice Arena on New Year’s Eve with String Cheese Incident and Thievery Corporation; he’s played with John Popper at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater; and he’s entertained at the Burton US Open, GoPro Mountain Games and WinterWonderGrass, among other local performances.

However, Jason Kibler has never performed at the intimate 530-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek — until this weekend. On Thursday through Saturday nights, the Vilar Center presents Micaela Taylor’s All Star Band performing live and debuting a new program featuring contemporary dance and Grammy Award-winning musicians.

The avant-garde, collaborative experience features dance, choreography and music transcending multiple genres and styles.

In addition to DJ Logic, the show features American bassist MonoNeon (Dywane Thomas Jr.), who is known for his presence on YouTube and for being one of the last people to work with Prince; two-time Grammy Award-winning drummer Daru Jones; and guitarist-composer Vernon Reid, who was named No. 66 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of all time. DJ Logic is one of the world’s most accomplished turntablists and is widely credited for introducing jazz into the hip-hop and jam band realms.

Micaela Taylor is a highly respected professional dancer and choreographer.

“We’re all excited to be working with each other,” Kibler said from Park City, Utah, following a virtual New Year’s Eve show. “This is a new thing, and I know people are going to really enjoy it. Micaela is an amazing choreographer and dancer — she’s awesome.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Vilar Center, located underneath the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village. Tickets are $134. Saturday’s performance will be live streamed, as well. Visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

The Vilar Performing Arts Center continues to be an innovative indoors venue during the coronavirus pandemic, working with health officials and constantly adapting to continue to provide safe live entertainment. COVID-19 protocols are in place, including mask wearing and temperature checks at the door, and limited seating is available.

“It’s a beautiful venue,” Kibler said of the Vilar Center. “I just love going there to see shows, so I’m looking forward to playing.”

For Kibler, who has been doing virtual performances and fundraisers due to COVID-19, the musician is looking forward to getting in front of a live audience just as much as local audiences are looking forward to some live entertainment.

“It’s my first live show, and that right there is saying something,” he said. “I’m looking forward to playing live and seeing people, playing in front of people.”

‘Bring the family’

Like most musicians, Kibler has adjusted during coronavirus times. He’s spent some time reflecting and readjusting, focused on his and his family’s health and well-being.

While not performing live, he’s still been entertaining audiences, usually to help raise funds for nonprofits and organizations bettering the world. He’s supported Goggles For Docs, getting protective eyewear to workers on the front lines; as well as jazz clubs in need. For Halloween, he performed at a Widespread Panic party as well as at a Native American party.

“Everything’s been really cool,” he said. “I’m just happy to be doing something and keeping myself busy.”

While in the valley, Kibler said he likes to stroll the villages and enjoy the outdoors, although he doesn’t ski as much as he used to. Having performed in the valley for so long, he’ll also catch up with friends he’s made over the years.

And while working on new music of his own, Kibler is really looking forward to the live collaboration at Beaver Creek.

“Love for everybody,” he said. “Come out and check out the show. It’s a family thing, so bring the family and enjoy a great live performance.”