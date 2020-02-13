World’s top snowboarders coming to Vail for 38th annual Burton US Open, Feb. 24-29

The world’s top snowboarders are scheduled to compete at the 38th annual Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships, returning to Golden Peak at Vail Mountain Feb. 24-29.

The field includes returning slopestyle champions Red Gerard and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, as well as returning halfpipe champions Scotty James and Maddie Mastro. All four riders will be competing against a stacked field that includes four-time Burton slopestyle champ Mark McMorris, Aspen X Games Big Air winner Max Parrot, six-time Burton champion Jamie Anderson, X Games slopestyle champ Darcy Sharpe, Sven Thorgren, Staale Sandbech and Rene Rinnekangas, among others.

The overall prize purse is $373,000.

Gerard, who is coming off a recent win at Winter Dew Tour, said in a news release “I can’t wait to get back to the Burton US Open. It’s my favorite event of the year. Winning last year was a dream come true and I’m just amped to get back and ride the best course with all my friends.”

Slopestyle course updated

This year’s Burton US Open slopestyle course will see an updated design based on rider feedback incorporating more speed and flow throughout. In the men’s division, Gerard will be defending his title against a heavy field of 32 men.

In the women’s field, returning champion Sadowski-Synnott will be up against a stacked field of 16 riders looking to take this year’s title.

Halfpipe going big

In halfpipe, creativity, style and skill will be at the forefront as riders will be competing in a reimagined Burton US Open halfpipe venue, combining a 13-foot enhanced minipipe creatively transitioning into a 22-foot superpipe.

In the men’s field of 32 riders, returning champion James is looking to continue his now 11-event-long winning streak including recent wins at the Aspen X Games and the Winter Dew Tour. The field also includes an array of progressive and creative pipe riders including X Games gold medalist Taylor Gold and Silver Medalist Yuto Totsuka, Danny Davis, Benjamin Ferguson and local Jake Pates, among others.

In women’s halfpipe, alongside the returning champ Mastro, the field of 16 riders includes 2018 Olympic silver medalist and Dew Tour halfpipe winner Jiayu Liu and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Arielle Gold, among others.

Schedule

The competition kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Vail Mountain’s Golden Peak, with the Burton US Open Junior Jam featuring the world’s top boys and girls aged 14 and younger battling it out in the halfpipe. On Wednesday, Feb. 26, it’s the men’s and women’s slopestyle semifinals, followed by men’s and women’s halfpipe semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 27. Then, it all comes down to the finals, when 10 men and six women compete for an equal share of the equally divided $343,000 prize purse in a progression-promoting, three-run format, with slopestyle finals on Friday, Feb. 28, followed by halfpipe finals on Saturday, Feb 29.

In addition to the purse, another $30,000 is to be awarded across three categories including the men’s and women’s Rookie of the Year titles recognizing the best up-and-coming female and male riders at the Burton US Open with an additional $5,000 prize each plus flights to and accommodation at the 2021 Burton US Open.

The Best Line contest features an opportunity for fans to vote on the best pro rider lines filmed at Vail. Voting will take place on social media with another $10,000 up for grabs. And finally, the Burton Rider’s Choice Award, which awards $5,000 each to the best female and male rider of the Burton US Open as voted by fellow Burton US Open competitors.

Spectators can watch all of the competitions for free as well as take in the free Burton Concert Series, featuring four nights of performances at the Solaris concert stage following competitions.

For more information and to stay up to date with the upcoming event, download the Burton US Open app, featuring schedules, rider bios, results and more.