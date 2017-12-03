Xcel Energy named one of ‘Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality’

DENVER — Xcel Energy has been selected among the nation's top corporations for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality by earning a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2018 Corporate Equality Index.

"At Xcel Energy, we are committed to upholding a culture of diversity and inclusion and treating all people with respect," said Darla Figoli, senior vice president FOR human resources and employee services AT Xcel Energy. "We are dedicated to developing a work environment where employees feel valued and one which allows us to attract and retain the best and brightest talent."

Xcel Energy has been rated on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for 15 years. For the second consecutive year, Xcel Energy achieved a perfect score of 100 percent on the index and the distinction as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality."

The Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking tool that evaluates LGBT-related policies and practices within corporations nationwide. The rating process considers factors such as equivalency in spousal and partner benefits, equal employment opportunity policy, LGBT-specific public engagement efforts and responsible citizenship.

Since 1995, Xcel Energy has offered benefits to employees' domestic partners and children, allowing LGBT families access to equal benefits. The company continually raises the bar on its own performance by developing new diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout the organization. Xcel Energy's inclusive culture is imperative to creating a collaborative and productive workplace that enables the company to provide the highest quality services to customers.

