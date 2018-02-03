Xcel Energy, which serves part of the Vail Valley, sending crews to Puerto Rico

DENVER — Xcel Energy, which serves part of the Vail Valley, is sending approximately 65 line workers and support staff to Puerto Rico to help with the power restoration efforts on the island. Hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power nearly four months after Hurricane Maria made landfall.

Xcel Energy trucks left for Puerto Rico earlier in January, were loaded onto a barge at the port of Lake Charles, Louisiana and are now on their way to the island. The company is sending about 50 line workers from the Upper Midwest, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico, along with additional safety and support staff after receiving the call to help last month.

"We want to assist the people of Puerto Rico and we are honored to be part of this restoration effort," said Kent Larson, executive vice president and group president, operations-Xcel Energy. "This is a massive undertaking under difficult circumstances, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safely — it's what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver that same quality of service to our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico."

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is working with members of the Edison Electric Institute, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on damage assessment and a coordinated restoration plan. More than 20 electric companies, including Xcel Energy, are part of a coordinated, nationwide mutual assistance response that's bringing nearly 1,500 additional workers to Puerto Rico.

Xcel Energy is part of the Edison Electric Institute's Mutual Assistance program. Following major storms that bring significant outages, electric companies use this program — a voluntary partnership of electric companies from across the country — to help speed restoration. For more information, go to http://www.xcelenergy.com.