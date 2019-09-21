Xcel wraps up heli-work in Vail

A helicopter performs work for Xcel Energy above the White River National Forest in August.

Special to the Daily

Xcel Energy is now finished with roughly three weeks of helicopter work, which took place between Vail and Avon in the White River National Forest.

Aaron Mayville with the U.S. Forest Service said the work was mainly centered around replacing old transmission poles with new ones.

“They were doing helicopter work around Red and White, Forest Service Road 734, which a lot of people probably saw happening during August,“ Mayville said. “Lower down, in the Berry Creek area, they were also doing work, but they were able to do that without a helicopter.”

In an email, Michelle Aguayo with Xcel said the project required about 20 days of helicopter work.

“A helicopter was utilized during construction due to limited space for line trucks and heavy equipment to access each structure,” Aguayo wrote. “Also using a helicopter minimizes environmental impact and reduces disruptions in the project area.”

Aguayo said the helicopter work replaced deteriorated structures to ensure safe and reliable operation of transmission line assets.

“The actual structure replacement work for the Avon to Vail transmission line is complete but there are some minor vegetation restoration projects that will wrap up next week,” Aguayo wrote in an email on Wednesday.