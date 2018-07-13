Xerox sales agency head Chris Aubel elected new Vail Rotary president

VAIL — Chris Aubel is the new Vail Rotary Club president, succeeding Rich ten Braak.

Chris has been a Vail Rotary Club member for 22 years. He became involved with Rotary based on his early interaction with one of Vail Rotary's biggest boosters, the late Eddie Blender, who invited him to a meeting and he joined immediately.

"It was impossible to say no to Eddie," Aubel said.

Over the years Chris has worked in many roles within Rotary.

"I've always been one to volunteer," he said. "In Rotary I enjoy the personal connection with other members as well as the sense of community. Rotary provides an opportunity to meet people from a variety of organizations whom you would not meet any other way."

Chris and his wife, Patricia, who were originally from Rochester, New York, moved to the Vail Valley after spending a few years on Colorado's Front Range. They have two sons, Bryan, 24, and Kevan, 22.

Aubel heads the Xerox sales agency in Eagle and Summit counties.