Yamato – The Drummers of Japan bring high-energy, cultural performance to Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Yamato – The Drummers of Japan is a visually stunning, musically interesting show fit for the whole family.

What: Yamato – The Drummers of Japan

When: Thursday, March 9, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $45, $24 for students and children; a four-pack is also available for $138.

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/yamato

With more than 40 unique Japanese drums, including the “Odaiko” that is made from a huge tree over 400 years old and is approximately 6.5 feet in diameter and over 1,100 pounds, Yamato – The Drummers of Japan have given more than 4,000 shows across 54 countries around the world since their formation in 1993.

Performing half the year on a Japan tour and half the year on a world tour, Yamato – The Drummers of Japan bring their pure energy and spiritual show to the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on Thursday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45, $24 for children and students; a four-pack option is also available for $138. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package. Visit VilarPAC.org/yamato for tickets and more information.

Yamato is a Japanese Taiko drumming group based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, which is well known by Japanese people as the hometown of Japan. They call themselves “Yamato, the Taiko drumming group that travels all over the world.”

Performing in theaters, schools and all types of events, including workshops and Taiko lessons, Yamato will take the intimate VPAC stage with a variety of drums in different sizes and sounds. The acoustic-friendliness of the venue pairs perfectly with the exploding sounds of the drums, the delicateness of the instruments and a meticulously crafted sound.

“The modern Taiko troupe offers a ‘genuinely theatrical experience, delivered with balletic grace and infectious humor,” writes Times UK.

Continuing to receive high acclaim all over the world, Yamato – The Drummers of Japan come to the Vilar as the venue celebrates 25 years of world-class entertainment in the Rocky Mountains.