Year in Review: Vail Valley’s highs, lows and in-betweens of 2018

Editor's note: This is the first part of a series reviewing the biggest news in the Vail Valley in 2018. Find additional installments in the paper in coming days and at http://www.vaildaily.com.

As 2018 winds down and 2019 draws near, a lot has happened across the Vail Valley in a year.

Most notably, local resorts are off to the best starts snow-wise in years.

Here's a look back at some headlines in 2018 from the Vail Daily, from the highs, the lows and everything in-between.

Vail, Beaver Creek open early for first time in more than 10 years

With more than 4 feet of natural snowfall heading into Thanksgiving, Vail and Beaver Creek mountains opened early for the 2018-19 season, joining other resorts across the state.

Vail was originally slated to open on Nov. 16 but opened on Nov. 14, and Beaver Creek opened on Nov. 17, four days ahead of schedule.

And for the third time in the past decade, the Back Bowls of Vail opened early on Nov. 25. The earliest the Back Bowls have ever opened is Nov. 16, 2002.

Vail Police arrest woman found in dumpster for false reporting, say her story is 'fictitious'

A woman found in a Vail dumpster in April was arrested for false reporting.

If convicted, the woman faces up to six years in prison.

Vail police said they spent more than 200 hours investigating the woman's allegations, which they say are "fictitious."

"The charges in this case are serious," said Heidi McCollum, assistant district attorney. "People have been on edge, thinking that someone is harming people and dropping them in trash dumpsters."

Fire at Minturn gun range

It was a dry, hot summer in 2018, leading to multiple fires in Eagle County and fire bans for outdoor enthusiasts.

The fire sparked at the Minturn gun range in September caused plumes of smoke in the area and prompted Vail Mountain to implement a precautionary evacuation.

The Minturn fire grew to about 10 acres before a joint effort by local authorities contained the growth.

The fire, and other aspects of the gun range, have prompted the town to consider how to manage the range moving forward.

Accused murderers 'likely' called an Uber in Pilgrim Downs, sheriff confirms

To kick off 2018, a 74-year-old woman was found strangled to death in her Pilgrim Downs home on Jan. 24.

A Pilgrim Downs property manager spotted an Uber driver waiting at the locked community gate and also saw lights on in the woman's home at a time when they normally wouldn't be on, the Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said. When the property manager got no response at the door, he asked his wife to call 911.

Deputies arrived moments later and found a window broken on the ground level and two sets of fresh footprints in the snow.

Lake Creek residents were warned to "shelter in place" before authorities found the two people about 400 yards from the house, shivering in single-digit temperatures with a dog they had brought with them.

Whistle Pig Vail: Everything you need to know about the new summer concert series

On June 16, Vail's newest summer concert series Whistle Pig Vail debuted with Dispatch at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Robert Plant & the Sensational Space Shifters performed June 19; 311 took the stage in September; and The Jerry Garcia Birthday Band also performed in August.

The new Whistle Pig Vail series, presented by the Vail Valley Foundation, aims to bring high-demand performances to Vail during open dates in the summer. Although ticketed events, the concerts sold out in the first year.

With a strong showing in Year 1, Whistle Pig Vail is in the works for a second season in 2019.

Buddy Werner League celebrates 50th anniversary in Vail

The Buddy Werner League has been helping kids learn life's lessons for half a century.

In 2018, the ski season marked the 50th anniversary in the Vail Valley. The program serves more than 250 young skiers each season, training at Beaver Creek.

Buddy Werner League focuses on ski racing as well as safety, teamwork and other life lessons.

Epic Pass vs. Ikon Pass by the numbers

It was an exciting summer for skiers and snowboarders looking for more terrain to hit with their season passes. Vail Resorts started adding resorts across the globe to its Epic Pass while the new Ikon Pass hit the market from Alterra Mountain Co.

Epic Pass, celebrating 10 years, offers access 68 destinations and counting while the Ikon Pass provides access to 37 destinations and counting.

The Epic Pass cost is $949, and the Ikon Pass cost is $1,049.

Beaver Creek's Haymeadow Park celebrates grand opening

Beaver Creek celebrated its new Haymeadow Park and Ice Cream Parlour in December. The grand opening celebration featured root beer floats, live music, ice cream and, of course, cookie time.

Haymeadow Park will contain several new learning features for young skiers and snowboarders as well as a gourmet restaurant featuring classic Old West dishes.

Beaver Creek's Haymeadow Park will focus on teaching and entertaining children into 2019.

More than 2,400 petition signatures oppose Berlaimont plan north of Edwards

Heading into 2019, residents have been voicing their opposition to the proposed Berlaimont Estate plans in Edwards, a 680-acre parcel of private property surrounded by U.S. Forest Service lands. The proposal includes 19 units and nine accessory units on 35-acre or larger parcels in the area.

Developers must build an access road through Forest Service land, causing more than 2,4000 people to sign a petition opposing the project.

Eagle County's WECMRD rebranded as Mountain Recreation

One of the county's longest acronyms is no more — Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District is now Mountain Recreation.

For more than 40 years, the organization has provided athletic opportunities for youth across the valley.

"WECMRD seemed a little bit cumbersome and outdated," said Mike McCormack, of Mountain Recreation.

Assitant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.