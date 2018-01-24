Yeti hosts the Denver Leafs

The Vail Yeti hockey team is ready to pick up the pace this weekend against a very strong Denver Leafs squad.

Denver took both games against the Yeti last year in convincing fashion and boast a lineup littered with Division I college and pro-level players. The Yeti is coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Arizona Outlaws.

Look for the Yeti's top line of Justin Elmore, Bill Foster and Dalton Speelman to come out flying in this one. The Yeti have also been getting good production recently out of forwards Kirk Golden and Brent Sands. Among the standout players on the Denver Leafs roster are Lee Sweatt, whose previous teams include Colorado College, Dynamo Riga, of the Kontinental Hockey League and the Vancouver Canucks, Taylor Hustead, who played for the US18 National Team, and Nathan Davis who played two seasons in the American Hockey League.

Friday, Jan 26's game against Denver starts at the regular time, 7:45 p.m., but the Saturday, Jan. 27, game will start an hour earlier at 6:45 p.m. for Family Night with all kids 12 and younger getting in free. For more information, go to http://www.vailyeti hockey.com.