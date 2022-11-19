Young Eagles aviation prepares for takeoff

When extracurricular activities look like scenes from “Top Gun,” it’s no surprise that students flock to airport hangers to learn all about aviation. A new nonprofit, Young Eagles Aviators, aims to provide hands-on aviation learning adventures for interested youth in Eagle County.

The new nonprofit follows a model created by aviators at the Mack Mesa Airport outside of Grand Junction. There, a program called HAWK Aviators consolidates donations to provide equipment and resources for hands-on aviation education. The program can contribute up to $10,000 to a deserving student’s flight training expenses, allowing them to get an in-depth understanding of aviation technology and operations. With experienced aviators mentoring students, HAWK has even helped students obtain pilot licenses, glider pilot certificates and embark on aviation adventures they would likely never try otherwise.

After observing the Mack Mesa youth aviation program, Hal Pool, president of Young Eagles, explained that doing something similar in Eagle County was a must. He explained that HAWK aviators saw an abundance of 15 to 18-year-olds joining the program right away. He explained that with more schools, Eagle County’s aviation adventure program is sure to be a hit among students interested in STEM and flying.

“We decided to give this a try for ourselves to see if we could make it happen,” Pool said.

This wintery view is spotted from the cockpit of a vintage Scottish fighter jet, one of the planes available for Young Eagles student participants to learn with.

To get the ball rolling for the program, Pool gathered other aviators experienced in their field and eager to train the next generation of pilots, engineers, air traffic control specialists, etc. Every week, a group of about 25 seasoned volunteers gathered to discuss the best ways to pass aviation wisdom on to students, curating points to be added to the Young Eagles’ curriculum.

Young Eagles secured a hangar to meet and work in at the Eagle County Regional Airport . There, student participants can use top-of-the-line tools and resources available in the space while getting hands-on airplane experience.

“The Vail Valley Jet Center has very generously given us a big area in their maintenance hangar to run maintenance-type classes where kids learn riveting and wiring and painting and all the different aspects of the airplane,” Pool said.

So, with all these factors at play, Pool said it was time to move forward and see if Young Eagles could secure donations like the generous ones Mack Mesa’s HAWK Aviators use to fund their successful program. HAWK Aviators received both monetary and physical donations, including airplanes, tools and even paint jobs.

“So now we’re just working on being able to get the tools and equipment and everything so that we can get our program moving forward,” Pool said.

While donations to HAWK Aviators’ extent seemed lofty for Young Eagles’ coordinators, Pool said he and the other volunteers were delighted when donations began rolling in. Most notably, Young Eagles received a Western Colorado Community Foundation grant for $25,000. The foundation “aims to promote charitable giving, build and manage charitable funds for community good and provide grants, scholarships and other resources to benefit the residents” of western Colorado Communities.

Additionally, Young Eagles were donated an engine airplane assembly kit. Pool explained that the volunteers of Young Eagles are extremely grateful for the donations, which are perfect for helping students get hands-on experience working on airplanes, and eventually flying them. With these puzzle pieces in place, and the hope for donations along the way, Young Eagles is preparing for takeoff.

Speaking of takeoff, once students have all hands on deck, they’ll have the chance to learn to fly an airplane and potentially also get their pilot license. Typically, the process of getting a pilot license can be long, expensive and challenging, especially for those who don’t own their own aircraft. Pool explained that with the help of the Aircraft Owners Association and Air Line Pilots Association , Young Eagles will help students get their hands on financial aid for the pilot license process.

When participating in Young Eagles, students will have the opportunity to learn to fly airplanes with seasoned aviators as mentors.

Pool said he and other Young Eagles volunteers are eager for youth to join the program upon its launch. Not only is it pleasing for him to see young people interested and engaged in aviation and STEM, but he explained that it will be even more pleasing to send Young Eagles’ students into the workforce with valuable aviation knowledge.

“There’s a big shortage of airline pilots,” Pool said. “There’s a big shortage of aviation mechanics. There’s a shortage in all aspects of aviation right now. So, we kind of want to introduce [the students] to as many different aspects of [aviation] as we can.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , demand for aviation professionals is and will be sky-high. The projected growth in the number of jobs in aircraft equipment mechanics and technicians is 11% between 2020 and 2030.

Similarly, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the demand for airline and commercial pilots is set to grow 6% from 2021 to 2031. Throughout the decade, the bureau expects 18,100 openings for pilot positions each year.

The aviation field is one begging for a bigger workforce, Pool explained. So, by developing skills now, students will be able to take what they learned with Young Eagles into the aviation industry, if they choose to pursue it. With one step ahead of others in the industry, Young Eagles’ volunteers expect their students to soar.