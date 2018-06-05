Your argument is only as good as your facts: Cite your sources (letter)

A response to Al Musser's letter to the editor ("The sky is not falling," Friday, May 18): A really good guess is that Al Musser is a wealthy person with a big house in line to make lots more money or Al Musser is a money-challenged person with a small house only able to buy whatever he hears on Fox News. Easy peasy for everyone to check the usefulness of the information he spreads, if he only would cite his peer-reviewed sources.

Dr. Jeff Peirce

Chapel Hill, North Carolina