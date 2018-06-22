Your voice counts when you vote, and I’m voting for Diane Mitsch Bush (letter)

I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress because she is a good listener and she shares my values. Being a careful listener helps her represent the diverse people who live on the western slope. Over the 10 years I spent representing Eagle County in Colorado Basin Roundtable meetings, Diane Mitsch Bush always took the time to be inclusive and listen to people on all sides of complex water issues.

Diane Mitsch Bush cares about the land and works to balance protections for wildlife, our recreational economy, water suppliers and the energy industry. She has worked faithfully to balance the competing demands to protect good jobs across all sectors of our Colorado economy. Diane Mitsch Bush understands we need enough clean water in our rivers, and she has steadfastly protected our public lands for multiple uses.

I have seen Diane nurture relationships across the political spectrum built over a lifetime of public service. From serving on the school board to county commissioner and as our state representative, Diane Mitsch Bush has the depth and breadth of trusted experience we can count on to represent our rural Colorado values in Congress.

Your vote is your voice. Make your voice count by voting for Diane Mitsch Bush for U.S. Congress. Remember, it's too late to mail your ballot. Drop it off at the nearest county building ballot box in person today.

Caroline Bradford

Eagle