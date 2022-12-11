Youth Closet & Toy Chest is moving to new EagleVail location

Rebecca Kanaly, left, and volunteer Hannah Conoly from the United Way Eagle River Valley show off the Youth Closet and Toy Chest in Edwards. The facility is moving to EagleVail and will open Jan. 9.

Daily archive photo

United Way of Eagle River Valley’s program, the Youth Closet & Toy Chest, is moving into a new location. Community members are invited for the grand reopening, set for Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The new facility is in EagleVail, at 40800 U.S. Highway 6, Units 9 and 10.

Beginning in January 2023 the Youth Closet & Toy Chest will begin charging for items, at an average of $1 per item. While United Way said one day it hopes to return to the free model of this program, this new iteration of the Youth Closet, along with community support, allows the organization to handle the increased costs of growing this program. Struggling families will be offered gift certificates on a case-by-case basis.

The Youth Closet & Toy Chest will continue to operate its normal hours in the new location: Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

United Way of Eagle River Valley invites all community members to come Jan. 9 to celebrate the next iteration of the Youth Closet & Toy Chest.

For more information on United Way of Eagle River Valley and the Youth Closet & Toy Chest, go to UnitedwayEagle.org .