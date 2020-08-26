YouthPower365 assumes ownership of Celebrate the Beat in Eagle County

Celebrate the Beat, which has become renowned for its performances during the Vail Dance Festival each year, has joined the Vail Valley Foundation's YouthPower365 family of programs.

Christopher Duggan | Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Foundation announced that Celebrate the Beat, a long-standing program that introduces young people to the art of the dance, is now officially a part of the foundation’s YouthPower365 family of educational enrichment programs.

“This is a natural fit and the culmination of many years of close partnership,” said Sarah Johnson, senior vice president of education and the arts for the Vail Valley Foundation, in a news release. “We are pleased to continue our work with Celebrate the Beat and Artistic Director Tracy Straus, and look forward to an exciting new chapter for the program.”

Celebrate the Beat in Eagle County presents performances each year during the Vail Dance Festival. The program was initiated in the valley by the suggestion of Vail Dance Festival Artistic Director Damian Woetzel.

“This is a wonderful next step in the 13-year relationship between our organizations,” Johnson said. “We believe that YouthPower365 will provide sustained organizational and financial strength while maintaining the artistic direction and creativity for which Celebrate the Beat is known.”

“I am thrilled with the vital support of the VVF and this incredible partnership,” said Straus, who will continue as the organization’s artistic director.

As of Aug. 1, YouthPower365 has assumed full financial responsibility for all Celebrate the Beat programming in Eagle County — during the school day, after school, during the summer and also online if in-person programming is curtailed by COVID-19.

Celebrate the Beat’s focus during the 2020-21 school year will be to provide packaged virtual programming, complete with a limited offering of live classes, allowing more schools and children to benefit from the program. In addition, Celebrate the Beat is expanding its reach to younger children with new programs for pre-kindergarten through second grade as a complement to the third- through fifth-grade programs that have been well received in schools across Eagle County.

Johnson said the mission of Celebrate the Beat aligns perfectly with the Vail Valley Foundation’s commitments to both education and the arts.

Learn more about Celebrate the Beat in Eagle County at YouthPower365.org. Schools interested in Celebrate the Beat curriculum for the upcoming school year should contact Kris Ashley at kashley@vvf.org to learn how the program can be incorporated into both traditional and remote learning environments.