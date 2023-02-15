YouthPower365 increases scholarship opportunities in 2023 Dollars for Scholars program

Each year, YouthPower365's Dollars for Scholars program distributes scholarships to local high school seniors to pursue their next opportunity.

YouthPower365’s Dollars for Scholars program has helped facilitate millions of scholarship dollars to graduating Eagle County high school seniors since its inception in 2013. And now, in its tenth year, it’s increasing funding opportunities for local youth, particularly those looking to attend trade schools.

Last year was the program’s biggest year, as it distributed $698,000 in scholarships to 38 local students.

In 2023, the local nonprofit, an education initiative of the Vail Valley Foundation, announced a significant increase in opportunity for local students to receive funding for trade school with $110,000 in scholarships up for grabs through its Dollars for Scholars program. This is in addition to the over $550,000 available to students pursuing two- or four-year degrees.

Dollars for Scholars is made possible by 150 donors within the community that are dedicated to providing scholarship opportunities between $500 to $20,000 annually to graduating seniors in the Vail Valley.

“The staff at YouthPower365, along with hundreds of instructors and coaches, work diligently year-round to support local youth in elementary, middle and high schools,” said Sara Amberg, executive director of YouthPower365. “Many of us can remember the stress of heading off to college, and the Dollars for Scholars program is here to help ease the burden of financial stress during an important and celebratory time in these young professionals’ lives. We’re excited to offer more opportunity for local youth who are interested in trade school following high school in 2023.”

Dollars for Scholars applicants go through a thorough application and interview process. Each scholarship donor develops their own criteria, and individual considerations and requests are respected.

“Being local, they’re real and they’re personal,” said Kent Lupberger, a Dollars for Scholars donor, of the scholarships. “It’s our opportunity to give back to the local community. Scholarships can be for any amount, any duration, any type of institution and for any purpose.”

Lupberger sponsors the Ed & Margo Lupberger Scholarship through Dollars for Scholars, which is intended for first-generation students in Eagle County who will be the first in their families to attend a four-year college. Both he and his wife, Augusta, have an extensive appreciation for education and have seen its impact on people’s lives across the world.

“My wife and I have been lucky in our lives and careers, benefiting from support and guidance at crucial points in our lives,” Lupberger said. “Eagle County is a fabulous place to live and it’s incredibly rewarding to have an opportunity to be there for others in the valley.”

Lupberger is actively involved in his scholarship, meeting with students throughout the year to check in and tweaking the application each year. This spring will be the third year the Ed & Margo Lupberger Scholarship is available.

“One hundred percent of our funding goes to scholarships,” Lupberger said. “When I heard about, and approached, YouthPower365 with the scholarship idea, they helped me refine it and put it into their program.”

Dollars for Scholars applications close on March 1. YouthPower365 is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, making contributions fully tax deductible.

In addition to Scholars for Dollars donor opportunities, there are additional volunteer opportunities for the program, including:

Scholarship Application Review: Volunteer to review student applications and score using a provided rubric (between March 3-13)

Interview Committee: Volunteer to sit in on student interviews and score with a provided rubric (between March 13-24)

Scholars Mentor Program: YouthPower365 is developing a mentorship program to pair scholarship recipients with members in the community. This is a minimum year-long commitment.

Contact YouthPower365 College Pathway Specialist Rachel Tjossem at rtjossem@vvf.org for volunteer opportunities or visit YouthPower365.org/Dollars-for-Scholars for more information.