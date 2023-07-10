YouthPower365’s Star Dancing Gala returns to the Vail Valley Jet Center Tuesday night

The Star Dancing Gala is one of YouthPower365's largest fundraising events.

What makes “Dancing with the Stars” so popular has also made the local Star Dancing Gala a staple fundraising event for YouthPower365 for more than a decade.

“This event is truly special, not just because of the support our community provides for the incredible impact of YouthPower365 programs, but also because of its entertaining, celebrity-dance-competition format and its reputation for fun. It is truly the party of the summer,” said Sierra Adams, vice president of philanthropy for Vail Valley Foundation.

Each year, organizers choose local dancers from multiple areas throughout the community who have been heavily involved with YouthPower365 and its programs. This year, Edwards dermatologist Lauren Bonati, former publisher of Vail Daily Bob Brown, professional stylist at Perch Tamar Giorgadze, former boutique owner Debra Hynes and contractor Jared Johnson perform with professional dancers Maria Barry, Johnny Bryant, Greg Erikson and Meredith Kirkman.

Though the songs the four pros and five locals will dance to Tuesday night is a surprise, they’ll be showing off their skills with styles including cha cha, foxtrot, Latin fusion, disco and country western. Some have been working on their routines since February, while, for others, a shorter, more intense rehearsal time worked best for their schedules; their lessons began in May.

“All have been really dedicated to the process and really impressive. None of our local celebrity dancers have a dance background, and every single one of them has embraced learning the choreography, the moves, the steps and the music,” said Kaylee Brennand, artistic director for the Star Dancing Gala.

In recent years, both the Star Dancing Gala and the Stars Variety Show formats have raised more than $1 million for the nonprofit.

“We hope to see similar support and generosity this year,” Adams said.

Proceeds support all of the organization’s programs, from early childhood to college and career assistance. This summer, YouthPower365 is reaching more than 1,700 students through COPA soccer and five summer camps. Throughout the year, its education initiatives serve children at schools and neighborhoods across the valley through its mobile preschool, expanded learning programs, youth development opportunities and post-secondary readiness to help youth reach their full potential.

“Since its inception in 2008, the Star Dancing Gala has provided a place for our community to come together, celebrate our youth, have a great time and support the extremely important work of YouthPower365,” said Amy Vogt, Vail Valley Foundation marketing manager. “After two years as the successful Stars Variety Show, we are thrilled to bring this event back to its home, and original format, at the Vail Valley Jet Center.”

As Brennan points out, the entire gala is full of highlights, “although the end of the night when the whole crowd is dancing on our stage is pretty amazing.”