Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, 17, wins Burton US Open women’s slopestyle finals

With a median age of 19 for the six female competitors in the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships slopestyle finals on Vail Mountain on Friday, 17-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnot put down the winning run of the day with her first of three runs — despite dropping her phone on the course.

Sadowski-Synnot came into the event with momentum, winning at the X Games in Aspen and also the world championships — off to an impressive start to her snowboarding career. She won with a first-run score of 82.55.

“I’m just happy to be here and have such good support out here. I’m just happy to put down a run,” the New Zealander said from the finish corral. “This was one of the first contests I watched since I started competing. I’m just so stoked right now.”

Julia Marino, 21, finished second and Miyabi Onitsuka, 20, pulled off a third-place run with her third and final run.

The competition featured four lead changes during the three-run finals.

Hailey Langland, 18, finished fourth after Onitsuka’s final run pushed her off the podium. It’s not a matter of if Langland can win this competition, the announcers agreed, it’s a matter of when. Langland helped set the tone for the competition with a 77.5 score on the second run of the day.

Annika Morgan, 17, finished fifth, and Enni Rukajarvi finished sixth.

