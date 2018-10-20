$5 million for a pile of wood? Avon has better things to spend money on (letter)

To all of the sane people in Avon: I would like to redirect your attention to an article on Thursday, Oct. 18, called "Hahnewald Barn options explored in Avon." If you missed this article, please read it; if you did read it, let me remind you of what it said.

An old building is currently sitting in the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District property. The building was built in 1908 and has been used as storage for livestock, hay and whatever is in there now. It is more than 100 years old; however, I couldn't find anything exciting about it, like Jessie James hid out there one night or Donald Trump was conceived in there. No, it is just an old building.

The article says we can move the building for $390,000. I am OK with that, but if you do a search for the Hahnewald Barn Avon, it will take you to several sites, but one I love is the memo for rehabilitation and repurposing of the barn for — get this — $3.7 million to $5.5 million, yes million, dollars.

Um, it's a storage unit. Do we really need to be spending $5.5 million on repurposing it? Why can't we demolish it, spend the $5.5 million on, I don't know, affordable housing for local workers? We can take some of the scrap lumber from the barn and incorporate it into the new building, make it a pseudo-historical building and call it the Hahnewald Apartments, made from real barn wood.

But what do I know?

P.S. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. is the next meeting about the shack.

Mike Spaid

Avon