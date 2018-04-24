Albert Ewing, Jake Jacobson and Stephen Daniels for Eagle-Vail Metro District (letter)

I have no trouble remembering why I am voting for Albert Ewing, Jake Jacobson and Stephen Daniels to serve on the Eagle-Vail Metro District Board. I am voting for them because I remember 5A and the very worrisome debt burden it would have added. Additionally, I want to remember that my vote helped to elect three highly qualified, long-term residents whose commitment to Eagle-Vail is without question and whom I know will work tirelessly to keep Eagle-Vail fiscally sound.

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail