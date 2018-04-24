Albert Ewing, Jake Jacobson and Stephen Daniels for Eagle-Vail Metro District (letter)
April 24, 2018
I have no trouble remembering why I am voting for Albert Ewing, Jake Jacobson and Stephen Daniels to serve on the Eagle-Vail Metro District Board. I am voting for them because I remember 5A and the very worrisome debt burden it would have added. Additionally, I want to remember that my vote helped to elect three highly qualified, long-term residents whose commitment to Eagle-Vail is without question and whom I know will work tirelessly to keep Eagle-Vail fiscally sound.
Aggie Chastain
Eagle-Vail
Trending In: Opinion
- What’s the deal with the obnoxious Wildridge sign? Get rid of it (letter)
- Go big or go home: Close Interstate 70 from Copper Mountain to East Vail for wildlife (letter)
- Hiding behind a Twitter handle is cowardly; this is not how we should treat one another (letter)
- Cartier: The state of Colorado has grit (column)
- Why sue Vail Resorts? What happened to individual responsibility? (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts to begin June 11; family claims VR was negligent, VR denies it
- Caller demands cryptocurrency ransom in fake Vail bomb threat, second local threat in two weeks
- Vail Valley’s housing problem is obvious, but answers are harder to find; here’s a list of projects currently in the works
- Eagle’s Broadway Station will bring commercial, residential to Eagle’s downtown
- Minturn trailer park closing and land to be home to new rentals, owners say