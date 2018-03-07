Albert Ewing running for Eagle-Vail Metro District Board (letter)
March 7, 2018
My name is Albert Ewing. I live in Eagle-Vail. Today, I am announcing my candidacy for the Eagle-Vail Metro District Board. I have lived in Eagle-Vail about 40 years. I've brought up my family here, and Eagle-Vail will always be our home.
For most of last year, I have been working with the tennis courts committee and the courts building committee. I have been involved with providing drawings and structural designs to help to move this project to where it is today.
My goal is to unite Eagle-Vail through building a strong working relationship with the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association and through improving the use of our amenities and staff.
I encourage all residents and owners to participate in the upcoming elections. And, again, I look forward to working for a better community for Eagle-Vail.
Thank you.
Albert Ewing
