Amendment 74 has potential consequences for projects that protect natural environment (letter)

This fall, voters in Colorado are being asked to consider an amendment to the state constitution that reads, "Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution requiring the government to award just compensation to owners of private property when a government law or regulation reduces the fair market value of the property?"

We encourage all Eagle County voters to educate themselves on the history of this proposed amendment and its supporters before voting on this deceptively simple wording to change our constitution.

If this amendment passes, it will significantly curtail the ability of municipal, county and state governments to initiate projects that benefit all of us. Stream and habitat restoration projects, water storage projects, outdoor recreation enhancements and other projects designed to improve or protect the quality of the natural environment may not be implemented for fear of litigation by private property owners who feel their fair market value has been reduced.

Community decision-makers will become paralyzed in their ability to make choices that benefit our residential neighborhoods and businesses, the places we recreate and the land and waters where we find respite, all attributes which provide the foundation for Colorado's recreation and tourism economy.

Please join us and voters from the Front Range to the Western Slope who will vote "no" on Amendment 74 this November.

Thank you,

Recommended Stories For You

Larissa Read

Board president, Eagle River Watershed Council

Holly Loff

Executive director, Eagle River Watershed Council