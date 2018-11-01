Amendment 74 might sound reasonable, but it’s likely to profit oil and gas companies (letter)

Amendment 74 sounds so reasonable, but it would allow oil and gas companies to file multimillion dollar claims against cities, counties and state government just for enforcing land-use codes and environmental regulations that protect open space and communities. It would be a disaster for Colorado. It could let oil and gas companies sue taxpayers just for adopting clean-air laws by claiming it interferes with their profits.

This amendment claims to help property owners, but it seems far more likely to profit oil and gas companies who are bankrolling this campaign. Please vote against Amendment 74.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle