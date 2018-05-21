An awesome crew of good young people and my return to hope for the future (letter)

Recently, I was a guest at a private 17-year-olds birthday party. The kids were all from the Christian high school in Edwards (Vail Christian). I am a long-time local resident, being here since Vail opening day. I have worked as a nanny and a teacher in happy valley for more than 50 years.

Recently, as I have aged, I feel a sinking feeling observing teens in our valley. Perhaps I am "old school," as the kids say. So, much to my delight, I was in awe and amazed at the civility/manners and commodity I was fortunate to observe as the party progressed. All of the young people were kind and considerate of one another. They also came up to thank the host mother at the party's end.

Be still my heart! In today's society, I find it rare to see these manners, truly a return to hope for the future for this greying, vital, young-at-heart senior local lady. … Thank-you to Cheryl/Barry and the birthday boy Tommy and to his awesome crew of good young people!

Susi Brenden

Vail