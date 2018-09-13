An ordinary person can be extraordinary: Vote for Nicki Mills for state representative (letter)

Former President Barack Obama once said, "A change is brought about because ordinary people do extraordinary things." Nicki Mills is an ordinary person, just like you and me, and someone capable of extraordinary things. She is not a career politician but, rather, a self-employed mother of two who cares about her community and would like to do her part to make it a better place to live.

If elected to the Colorado House of Representatives, Nicki is willing to dig in and address the issues that affect ordinary people in Eagle and Routt counties. These include the high cost of living, the lack of affordable housing, expensive health care, escalating taxes and protecting personal rights. She loves Colorado and is dedicated to making it the best it can be.

Nicki will bring a breath of fresh air into the local political arena. What she lacks in pure political experience she can make up with passion, boundless energy and new ways of looking at old problems … thinking out of the box. She has had local and international experience helping others and comes from a family dedicated to community service.

Nicki cares about people like you and me and will work with all other constituents and legislators (Republicans, Democrats and those who are unaffiliated) to see that we as citizens are treated equally and given a fair shake. What more can we ask?

Let's give Nicki, an ordinary person, the chance to become extraordinary.

Please vote for Nicki Mills for State Representative.

Judy Douglas

Avon