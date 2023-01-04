Anshutz: In this season of giving, we are better together

Grace Anshutz



You might be asking yourself: What do a camp for children with serious illnesses and Eagle County’s local scalable food security system have in common?

This holiday season, these two very different, but important nonprofits, are teaming up to not only ensure local families have the food they need while also teaching the next generation about the power of philanthropy and collaboration.

A little bit of background: Roundup River Ranch provides free, year-round programs and camp experiences to all children with serious Illnesses and their families from the extended Rocky Mountain region.

In cooperation with Hasbro, Newman’s Own, and Alpine Bank, Roundup River Ranch provides an engaging and philanthropic opportunity for campers during this holiday season. Giving back gives campers a sense of gratitude and a feeling of generosity through intentional programming and partnership. During online camp programming, campers have the opportunity to engage in activities as they gain items to donate including Newman’s Own food products and Hasbro games and toys. Items are then donated to the Eagle Valley Community Foundation for distribution through The Community Market and the MIRA Bus.

The Community Market connects over 2,800 individuals per week with a variety of fresh produce, meat, dairy, and breads without questions or barriers. All food distributed by The Community Market is made up of 60% fresh produce. However, due to the skyrocketing cost of food, along with the growing amount of community members that need resource assistance, the ability to maintain this priority is becoming more and more difficult.

The MIRA program provides support to deliver basic health education and screenings, support in applying to public assistance programs, food resources, workforce development, coordination with early childhood programming, and more by funding program-based needs such as the hard costs of direct health resources, infrastructure maintenance to mobile resource vehicle, and awareness around schedule and resources available.

In addition to the food donation from Newman’s Own used to stock the shelves at The Market, toys were given out to customers shopping before the holidays or accessing the MIRA Bus resources at the Las Pasadas event. The toys, beyond joy and happiness, provide stability to families, not having to choose between paying utility bills and gifts under the Christmas tree this holiday season.

As the Eagle Valley Community Foundation strives to build a culture of care and a community of compassionate individuals to address local challenges, we are grateful for not only the donation of toys and food but also the opportunity to engage future generations in this important work.

What can be learned from this partnership is that we are better together. Dynamic relationships and the willingness to collaborate and convene resources is what is going to change our community and our future.

Grace Anshutz is the director of development and marketing for the Eagle Valley Community Foundation. She lives in Eagle.