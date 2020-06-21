Armijo: Finding your life’s purpose

For most people, their purpose on this planet is a complete mystery. Some of them have not even considered what their purpose may be. Others may have considered their purpose and immediately created an excuse as to why they cannot fulfill it. If we are not living out our purpose here on this planet then what are we doing?

What does it mean to follow your purpose? It means that we are living life to our fullest abilities. It means to live from a place of passion and joy. It means that when it is our time to move on from this life, we will leave without any regrets. Everyone has a purpose here on this planet but only a small percentage of them will choose to live it. This means there are many, many people who pass on from this life with regret for how they lived their lives.

An Australian nurse by the name of Bronnie Ware worked with patients in the last 12 weeks of their lives and recorded their patient’s top regrets in life. They are listed below:

I wish I had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me. I wish I hadn’t worked so hard. I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings. I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends. I wish I had let myself be happier.

If there is one thing that disappoints me, it is the realization that many people in our community, some of them my friends and family, will inevitably have one or more of these regrets. The good news is that we can all do away with these regrets beginning now. This is accomplished by living out our purpose.

When we live from our purpose, we live a life that we are passionate about. We do not take on endeavors that do not bring us joy. When we live from our purpose we literally live a life that is true to ourselves. When this happens, our chosen career path does not ‘feel’ like work. When we live through our purpose we can express our feelings openly, we are surrounded by friends and family — overall we will live a happier, more fulfilled life.

How do we find our purpose? It first begins by knowing what you love to do. Professional athletes, like our own Mikaela Shiffrin and Josiah Middaugh, have been successful not just because of their hard work but because of their passion and love for their respective sports. They followed their passion (aka purpose) and they were both able to create a livelihood from it. The ability to live our purpose is available to us all, but only about 1% of the population will follow through with it.

Our society, like many others, has been conditioned to only do things a certain way and to not upset the status quo. This has led the majority of the population to believe their desire to live a life they actually enjoy is out of their reach. We are told we must go to school. We are told we must have a college education to get a good job. We believe we must work a job we are not entirely passionate about to save money for retirement and family obligations. What if we’ve been duped?

It is hard to believe this life is all about working a job we don’t really care for, only to die regretting the fact we never attempted to do what we truly enjoy doing. There are many people who live their passion of creating music every day. There are many people who live their passion of writing or working with mathematics every day. It can be done.

You may not be able to play for your favorite NFL team but you could at least live your passion by working for them.

We have a tendency to see things as black and white but there is a lot of gray space between them. We have all heard the term, “The world is your oyster.” This is 100% unequivocally true. The problem is, we have been conditioned to think otherwise when it comes to ourselves. We must begin to realize the power we all have within. It is truly limitless.

Let me ask you one of the toughest questions I ask my clients: What would you be doing in your life if you did not have any restrictions? Most people respond by telling me what they wouldn’t be doing such as I would not be working my current job or I would not be in an office all day. When you find out what you would like to be doing in your life, you will begin to lay the groundwork for living through your purpose. Please do not allow yourself to have any regrets when it is your time to go. Find your purpose and dive headfirst into making it your daily reality.

Chad Armijo lives in Edwards and is the founder of ​www.chadarmijocoaching.com​, Elev8te SEO, and creator of the Mind Muscle Mastery program. He holds two masters degrees from Colorado State University in Business Management and Adult Teaching. In addition, he is a Master Certified NLP Life/Business Success Coach and Certified Ericksonian Hypnotherapist as well as a Pilates instructor. Find him on Facebook (@lifecoachingvail) or Instagram (@carmijo12) or email him at chadarmijocoaching@gmail.com.