Armijo: Now is the perfect time to let go

As we enter the new year and new decade, there are some people still holding onto past events that are no longer serving them. The new year and new decade should be seen as a new beginning. This means it is the perfect time to let go of the things that are no longer serving you.

Realize that yesterday, last week, last month, last year, and the last decade have already happened. It can no longer hold power over us … unless we allow it to. Get rid of the old patterns, habits, and beliefs that have never brought you closer to what you want in this life. Things such as poor diet, wasteful spending, or settling for a job you are not passionate about do nothing but keep us on the proverbial hamster wheel. Let these things go.

Stop creating excuses that allow you to stay in your comfort zone. For example, when I discuss financial goals with clients, they tell me they want more money and in the same breath provide an excuse as to why it cannot happen for them. Also, members in the gym often tell me that they will come to my fitness class when they get in better shape which I find to be the epitome of irony. Just go out and do it!

Martin Luther King Jr. famously stated, “in faith, you do not need to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” The problem is that most people celebrate their faith an hour a week then never revisit it for the other 167 hours of the week.

Get rid of the beliefs that no longer serve you, such as the system being rigged in favor of a certain few. Understand that abundance is the natural setting of the universe around us. It only takes a single apple seed to produce an orchard. We are no different. If we think of our thoughts, desires, and dreams as “seeds” we can begin to nurture them until they come to fruition. Thoughts are energy and can be measured scientifically. So what type of thought seed are you sowing?

Let go of the habits that no longer serve you. Limit your screen time. Limit your social media engagement. Understand that you do not have to binge-watch a whole season of television at once (thank goodness for digital viewing). Play fewer video games. Habits that do not serve you can be replaced with habits that do serve you.

Begin by structuring a better morning for yourself by waking up early and just allowing time for yourself. Start a gratitude journal of all the things in your life you are grateful for. Mental health specialist Robert Emmons has found that gratitude releases stress hormones while increasing positive emotions … what a great excuse to do something positive for yourself.

When we hold onto our past failures, negative experiences, regrets, etc. it is akin to dragging an anchor with us through our days. Life seems tougher, more difficult to handle, and riddles us with stress. This stress can manifest into physical ailments if not dealt with properly.

What about rent? What about that job I was laid off from? What about this? What about that? Stop! These are conditioned thoughts. All these are superficial worries that will be an inconvenience to deal with, but your worst fears will not come true unless you allow them to.

We tend to focus on all of the things we don’t want in this life and never really have a clear idea of what we do want. I remember working a catering event a few years ago in Mountain Star with some of the most influential people in Eagle County in attendance. One gentleman asked why I was on that side of the table (working) and then asked if I would rather be on the other side of the table (party guest). I later realized, after being a bit peeved, that this was one of the most profound questions I had ever been asked.

I immediately began thinking of why I was where I was at the time and what I needed to do to change my situation. The first thing I realized is that I needed to let go of all my past beliefs as they were keeping me right where I did not want to be. I am sure many of you are holding on to beliefs, thoughts, habits, and excuses that do not serve your purpose but may allow you to justify where you are in life. My advice is to let it go, and do so immediately, to create positive change in your life — starting now!

Chad Armijo lives in Edwards and is the founder of ​www.chadarmijocoaching.com​ and creator of the Mind Muscle Mastery program. He holds two masters degrees from Colorado State University in Business Management and Adult Teaching. In addition, he is a Master Certified NLP Life/Business Success Coach and Certified Ericksonian Hypnotherapist as well as a Pilates instructor. Find him on Facebook (@lifecoachingvail) or Instagram (@carmijo12).