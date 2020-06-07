Armijo: The absolute power of love

There is a lot to digest that is currently taking place in our world. If we only follow the news, we may believe we are living the apocalypse. Let’s address the current situation of racism and hate.

First, we must understand that those who are putting forth hate and racism are merely projecting their insecurities upon others. We do not need to feel bad for them (it’s OK to take pity on them) but we do need to lead them through better examples.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated it perfectly when he said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Love is something that was often seen as a weakness for many years in our society. People who preached love were seen as outliers or New Age practitioners with their “hippy” insights. However, some of the most well-known and well-respected leaders lead through love. A true leader understands the basic foundation of all humanity which is … we are all connected.

Referring back to Quantum Physics, we understand that everything in our universe is energy and is connected by energy. This energy can be beneficial to us or detrimental to our overall well-being and happiness. Love has been measured to vibrate at the highest frequency in our universe whereas hate vibrates on the lowest frequency.

This means very simply that hate can only be overcome by its polar opposite, which is love. Those with weak mindsets will always try to push harder against that which they do not like. This will always backfire for them because they are not working within the laws of the universe.

Imagine, if you will, a grid-like blanket of energy that is draped over everything here on this planet. This energetic grid connects each and every one of us to all things on this planet. Therefore, whatever we put out into the world will come back to us in some manner or another.

When we hate someone else or hurt them, we are literally hurting ourselves in the process. The only way we can achieve change in the midst of hate is to counter said hate with feelings of love. This is not an easy feat to accomplish but it is very effective.

Does this mean we have to go to those people spewing hate and violence and tell them we love them? Absolutely not. We can change the tide of what is taking place on this planet without the need to interact with these individuals.

In 1993, there was a study done in Washington D.C. on meditation and crime. It involved a group of people meditating (between 800 and 4,000 over the trial) from June 7 through July 30. At the time, Washington D.C. had one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation. The hypothesis of the study was to determine if a group of people meditating could lower the crime rate.

The researchers estimated the crime rate would be reduced by 20% just through meditation. The chief of police said it would take 20 inches of snow to drop the crime rate that much. The result was a 23% drop in violent crime during the time the meditations were taking place. The power we each contain is impressive but the power we have when we come together is nothing short of amazing.

If you feel helpless watching the events that are unfolding, don’t. Do something constructive by keeping yourself in a positive state. Practice meditation (send me an email if you have questions), yoga, or start a gratitude journal. Just remain positive and, for goodness sake, turn off the news.

Understand that every person you meet is connected to you. We are all brothers and sisters, mothers, and fathers and we need to learn to treat each other as such. We are not programmed to notice a difference in skin color or facial features, these are things that are taught to us. We must come together through love and insist on creating a better, more sustainable world for our future generations because what we are experiencing right now is something that most of us would never want our children to experience.

Chad Armijo lives in Edwards and is the founder of ​www.chadarmijocoaching.com​, Elev8te SEO, and creator of the Mind Muscle Mastery program. He holds two masters degrees from Colorado State University in Business Management and Adult Teaching. In addition, he is a Master Certified NLP Life/Business Success Coach and Certified Ericksonian Hypnotherapist as well as a Pilates instructor. Find him on Facebook (@lifecoachingvail) or Instagram (@carmijo12) or email him at chadarmijocoaching@gmail.com.