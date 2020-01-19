Armijo: The definition of insanity

A quote that is typically attributed to Einstein states “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” As a success coach, I see many people repeating the same thing day in and day out and wondering why things do not change for the better in their lives. The answer is simple — there is no effort being made to change.

As humans, we are creatures of habit. Just watch your favorite coffee shop in the morning and notice all the same faces that travel through there throughout the week. We like to know our food will always taste the same when we frequent our favorite restaurant, we like to know our favorite program will be showing every Monday night at 7 p.m., and we like to know our keys are always in the same spot as we left them when we came home.

These habits allow us a certain level of comfort. The problem lies in creating more habits that become hindrances by not allowing us to deviate from the program. It tends to happen to people more and more as they age. As people age, they like to know that everything will just stay the same in their little bubble, and they have a very difficult time when life throws them the proverbial “curveball.”

Comfort through habits is not necessarily a bad thing … that is until we desire positive change in our lives. Whether we decide we want to lose 10 pounds or head back to school to earn a degree; there will be a need for change to take place. However, this is easier said than done for the majority of the population.

When I consult with business owners, the biggest challenge I have is getting them to understand that something needs to change. The second biggest challenge is getting them to implement said change. Many of these owners know that something needs to change and they do accept that. However, when it comes time to implement this change is when their resistance to change usually presents itself. This usually happens with a justification as to why they think if they just stay the course, whatever they are doing will eventually work. Unfortunately, it won’t.

They still continue to make the same business mistakes. They still spend money on social media advertising that isn’t working. They are still working harder than they need to because they think they are saving money by not hiring another employee or outsourcing work. They still think a change will come, yet refuse to take the necessary steps to implement the change they want to see.

When I consult with my one-on-one clients they are making all the same errors, just on a smaller level. If I am working with someone who wants to lose weight, I will ask about their daily eating and exercise habits. If their current habits are binging Netflix for hours on end while drinking wine and snacking nightly, then change is needed if they want to facilitate weight loss.

If I am working a client who wants to attract their ideal relationship but has a habit of heading straight home to curl up with a book and their pets every day, it is obvious a change of habit needs to take place. If change is desired, then change must take place to reflect that desire. There is no such thing as something for nothing, yet that is just what many people expect to happen.

It typically takes 30 to 60 days to change a habit, and that is why most people fail in their new year resolutions. They get to their halfway point of creating their new habit (i.e. weight loss, starting their own business, attracting their ideal relationship, etc.) and their old habits begin to show themselves again. It may start with something small such as just a few snacks at night while watching TV, and then it turns into a glass of wine with those snacks that soon completely ruins your weight loss goals. Bad habits, if left unchecked, will begin to creep back into your life like a ghost following the family in a scary movie.

How do you implement change to see the results you want? It begins by having a clear idea of what you want in life. Most people can tell me right off the bat all the things they do not want in their life, but draw a blank when I ask them what they do want in their life. Do you want more money? Do you want a new career? Do you want a new relationship? Figure out exactly what you do want in life and make sure it is something that you are truly passionate about. If you only kind of want something, you will never feel inspired to create the change.

When you have chosen what it is that you want, then you can begin taking action to create the change in your life that needs to happen to get yourself there. It may require going back to school to learn a new skill, certificate, or degree if you want a new job or to make more money. It may require investing in your business to draw the clientele you really want. It may require hiring a personal trainer to coach you to the body you have dreamed of.

Whatever it is you want to change in your life, take the necessary steps to facilitate change. I also suggest beginning immediately. Do not wait until you have funding to start a business — just begin where you can and the funding will fall into place when you need it. Do not wait until you are “in shape” to join a gym — that defeats the whole purpose. Do not wait until your business is nearly shuttered to invest in something that can benefit it.

Have humility throughout the process and be open to learning the things you do not know. Seek out others who have done what you want to do and learn from them. Closed minds do not allow change. Being humble is something that should be seen as a positive character trait and not a weakness. Let go of your ego. Embrace change and trust the process when you begin to move toward your desires and enjoy the fact that you are on your way to a whole new experience.

Chad Armijo lives in Edwards and is the founder of ​www.chadarmijocoaching.com​ and creator of the Mind Muscle Mastery program. He holds two master’s degrees from Colorado State University in business management and adult teaching. In addition, he is a master certified NLP life/business success coach and certified Ericksonian hypnotherapist as well as a Pilates instructor. Find him on Facebook (@lifecoachingvail) or Instagram (@carmijo12).