Armijo: The gift of gratitude (column)

Gratitude is the key to happiness, love and success. However, many people are only grateful when they receive something they want in life then will almost immediately go back to complaining about how unfair the world is. Gratitude is something that should be practiced daily for improvement to take place in one’s life. Unfortunately, many people live by the “What have you done for me lately?” mentality when it comes to gratitude. Why is gratitude so important to creating the lives we desire?

Gratitude is something that I did not put too much stock into initially. In fact, I used to be on the other side of the spectrum and would complain about all the things that I did not have in my life, yet thought I deserved. This was a negative way of thinking and only served to bring me more reasons to complain and be frustrated.

However, when I began implementing the power of gratitude into my life, everything changed for the better. Today when I speak with clients, one of the first questions I ask them is what are they currently grateful for in their life? Some of them can answer immediately while others struggle to find an answer or give me an answer they thinkIwant to hear.

Gratitude is something we are all capable of. The truth is we can and should be thankful for just about everything around us — be grateful we live in an amazing community; be grateful we have fresh clean water to drink and indoor plumbing; be grateful for our friends and family; be grateful we live in a country where things are literally available at our fingertips. This means, if we truly take the time to think about it, we have a near unlimited supply of things to be grateful for.

Gratitude is powerful in helping us feel abundance in our lives. When we live in gratitude we feel whole, complete and abundant. Gratitude is immensely important when applied to the law of attraction. The law of attraction states, in its simplest form, that our thoughts create the world we see around us.

So, if we are thinking from a mindset of gratitude and are consciously appreciating all that is around us, the universe (God, Allah or whatever religion you may follow) will respond in kind. Gratitude brings us to the point of feeling fulfilled, rich, loved and blessed. This means the universe will continue to provide more for us to be grateful for as we express our gratitude for what we already have.

We can also be grateful for that which has yet to come into our lives. If you want a new house, show gratitude it is coming into your life. If you want a new relationship or career, be grateful for it even though it may not have yet presented itself. Our subconscious mind cannot determine what is real and what is imagination. Gratitude can also help us to overcome challenges by choosing to observe them in a more positive light.

Gratitude can raise us up from days when we feel down nearly instantly. When we have tough days where traffic caused us to be late for work, or our children were an extra handful, or we seemed to hit our toe on every table we have in our home — try gratitude. Be grateful you have a car to get you to work. Be grateful for your children who love you no matter what even though they may not always show it. Be grateful you have a home and furniture to stub your toes on. Expressing gratitude in the midst of frustration, anger, fear or shame will help to bring you out of your current state and raise you up to a more comfortable state of being.

The problem is that many people like to be right, even if it is to their own detriment. There is a saying that “most people would rather be right than rich.” What is meant by this is the fact some people want to believe they have nothing to be grateful for, the world is against them. They only have bad luck. In turn, they receive circumstances in their life that prove the world is against them or they will only have bad luck. Then they will say, “See I told you I was right.” However, they don’t realize that a simple shift of mindset by way of showing gratitude for the things they do have is all they need to do to improve their situation.

Are you living as a grateful being or are you complaining about everything in your life? Do you want to change your current circumstances or do you want to prove that you are right about where you are in your life? Many people reading this will have the instinct to immediately revert to their default mindset and prove why they are right to be broke, single, overweight, scared, etc.

How can you begin to implement gratitude in your life? Start by taking an extra 10-15 minutes (trust me, if you truly want to do this you will make the time) in the morning to express gratitude statements or create a gratitude journal. You can begin by finding 10 things that you are grateful for and either say them out loud or write them in a journal. The next day, find another 10 things to add to your initial list and then another 10 and so on. After a while, you will recognize all the amazing things there are to be grateful for without effort.

There is no end to gratitude once you find it. As mentioned previously, once you begin to live in a place of gratitude, the universe will deliver more for you to be grateful for. It may be tough to find things to be grateful for if you are experiencing a challenging time in your life. However, with practice, it will get easier and easier. What are you grateful for today?

Chad Armijo is the founder of http://www.chadarmijocoaching.com and Elev8te SEO. He holds two master of science degrees from Colorado State University. He is a public speaker and a master certified NLP life coach and certified Ericksonian hypnotherapist as well as a Pilates instructor. Contact him at chadarmijocoaching@gmail.

