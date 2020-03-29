Armijo: To all the unsung heroes

It has been a whirlwind of uncertainty and misinformation for us in the United States with no immediate end to our current upheaval. We have seen leaders emerge from within our communities, while we have had to face our own fears to help our neighbors in need. We have seen our medical professionals go to war against this pandemic ill-equipped in the supposed strongest health care system in the world. We are beginning to see all the leaks in the boat of this great nation, but we will prevail.

Let’s first address our medical professionals who are on the frontlines working overtime while some of us are sitting at home complaining about not being able to do all of the things we did only two weeks ago. Our medical professionals are lacking basic personal protective equipment for themselves while literally working face-to-face with those hit the hardest by the COVID-19 virus. We are grateful for your continued work to help eradicate this pandemic and heal our communities.

We are also grateful for our unsung heroes. Those who are still reporting to work to ensure that we still can live a somewhat normal life. These are the individuals who are normally passed up for recognition in favor of the CEO, celebrity, or politician. Yet, they deserve the same attention and level of respect. These individuals, only a few weeks ago, wouldn’t be given a second glance, but today we would be much worse off without their efforts.

Thank you to all of the workers on the frontlines that are not as obvious as our medical professionals. Thank you to the hospital porter staff who are keeping things clean and sanitized. They are exposed to all the same things as our doctors, nurses, and technicians.

Thank you to all of the retail workers who are putting themselves at risk so we may continue to have food in our homes. These people deserve far more recognition than we give them on a daily basis. Some may get sick pay, but most of them do not. They do not get hazard pay even though they are dealing with potentially infected individuals on a daily basis. Most of them do not even have proper health care in place. Be sure to thank these individuals next time you are restocking your pantry, and ask them if they need any help.

A very big thank you to those who are keeping our systems running. Thank you to all of those keeping our energy connected and on. Thank you to those who are keeping our water clean and sewers clear. Thank you to all those who are keeping us connected via our home internet, cell phones, and home services. Thank you very much to all of our sanitation engineers who are collecting our garbage allowing us to keep our homes free of waste build-up.

Thank you to all of the delivery drivers and truckers who are constantly exposed to a variety of potentially dangerous situations. Thank you to the United States Postal Service carriers and UPS drivers,

FedEx, Amazon and the like. Thank you to those drivers who are bringing food and necessities to replenish the barren shelves at our retail stores. Thank you to all of those who are keeping us stocked and comfortable.

I am grateful for all of the businesses that have continued to supply us with their goods throughout this ordeal. Thank you to the fitness professionals who have created online workout groups. Thank you to the liquor stores and dispensaries that continue to allow us a reprieve from all the insanity that is taking place in our world (just don’t overdo it, OK). Thank you to the restaurants that are allowing us a delicious break from our ramen noodles and spaghetti dinners.

Thanks to all of you who are still reporting to work and helping us live with a semblance of normalcy as our lives have shifted to anything but. This includes our maintenance people who continue to keep our properties clean and operational. It also includes the plumbers, electricians, mechanics, and other trade professionals … thank you.

I am sure I have missed some people and for that, I apologize. I extend my gratitude to all of you that have stepped up to help your neighbors and those in the community. I implore you to check on a friend or neighbor today. Find a way to help. It does not have to be done with donations or time, but we all have talent or gifts that can help others in some fashion or another … now is the time to do so.

Let’s honor those who are still working by finding gratitude in our situation. Be grateful for our time at home. Be grateful for getting time to reconnect with friends and family. Be grateful you now have the time to finish all those projects that may have been on the backburner. Be grateful you can catch up on sleep. Be grateful you are here to experience another day on this planet and know that everything will be OK

Follow me on Facebook by searching: ​@LifeCoachingVail (Smile at the World Page)​ or on Instagram ​@Carmijo12​ or email me at ​chadarmijocoaching@gmail.com

Chad Armijo lives in Edwards and is the founder of ​www.chadarmijocoaching.com​ and creator of the Mind Muscle Mastery program. He holds two masters degrees from Colorado State University in Business Management and Adult Teaching. In addition, he is a Master Certified NLP Life/Business Success Coach and Certified Ericksonian Hypnotherapist as well as a Pilates instructor.