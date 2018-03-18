Arming teachers, if done properly, as proposed, could save lives (letter)

Arming teachers

In response to a Richard Carnes column ("Time for ski instructors to pack heat," Tuesday, Feb. 27), I asked, which sign would be more effective in deterring a shooter: "gun-free zone" or "armed personnel in this building" ("Which sign works better?" Thursday, March 8)?

What is proposed is that volunteer school personnel would be screened for personalities that are suitable for such a task. Like what police applicants get. Those chosen would be trained in marksmanship and more. Such as shoot/don't shoot decision-making.

The identities of these persons would not be publicized.

Prior incidents show that school personnel have a protective attitude toward their students and have risked their lives dealing with a threat. Like Aaron Feis, a coach at Parkland, who died for his trouble. He would have had a better chance if he were armed.

Richard Carnes dealt with my question by characterizing me as an extremist. This is typical of the Left. They apply labels like sexist, racist, homophobe and extremist to those with whom they disagree. It is their substitute for reasoned argument.

Recommended Stories For You

A retired teacher wrote in to say that she wasn't up to the defense task ("A teacher with an AR-15 — ha," Thelma Rubinstein, Tuesday, March 6); that's OK, only those who volunteer would be considered.

Another writer wondered if a shooter would take out the armed teacher first ("Arm the teachers?" Dave Mott, Wednesday, March 14). That assumes the shooter knew who the armed teacher was and that there was only one such protector. If that were his scheme, the shooter would certainly take out any uniformed police or security guard at the beginning.

That writer also believes students would be intimidated by an armed teacher. I don't agree with that expectation. First, they might not know who the armed teachers are. Second, most kids are intelligent enough to appreciate having someone who can offer realistic protection.

Some schools already have armed teachers, and the problems predicted by opponents have not materialized.

Terry Quinn

Eagle