Article on Bode Miller’s daughter drowning in poor taste (letter)
June 18, 2018
That article on Bode Miller and his 19-month-old daughter drowning ("Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns in pool," http://www.vaildaily.com, Associated Press, Tuesday, June 12), stating that he used to get drunk before ski races — very bad taste, irritating to read. Give the guy a break; his daughter just died.
Richard Bock
Vail
