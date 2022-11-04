Ask a Broker: How can I be a better negotiator?

Homes in Gypsum, like this three-bedroom, two-and-half bath, single-family home close to schools and the Gypsum Recreation Center offer terrific amenities and value in today’s market.

Courtesy photo

Question: I am really intimidated by the negotiating process when purchasing a home. What can I do to prepare?

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve had my clients tell me, “I’m a horrible negotiator.” The most obvious answer I have for them is, of course, “That’s my job.” But the truth is, there’s no avoiding the negotiating process.

Ultimately, it’s up to the client to review all the offers and make the final decision. Perhaps the reason it is so intimidating is that it is a vital part of any business transaction. It is a great idea to be prepared. An educated decision is always going to be the best decision, and your real estate agent is going to be there every step of the way.

Once you have found the perfect home to buy or the perfect buyer for your home, negotiating the contract to buy and sell is the next step. This can be a very tricky aspect of any real estate transaction and your real estate agent can help you through the process by following a few important steps. First and most importantly, you want to start with a fair price and a fair offer — not what your neighbor told you they paid for their house six months ago, not what your parents think you should do, but what is reasonable in today’s market. Work with your real estate agent to understand recent transactions as your offer should be based on recent sales of comparable homes.

In terms of strategy, it’s a good idea to understand the priorities on each side of the deal. If you know what issues are sensitive to each side, you can avoid pushing too hard and breaking the deal. For instance, if the buyer needs to move in quickly, they may be willing to forgo some repairs and if the seller won’t budge on pricing, they may be willing to pay some of the closing costs.

The hardest hurdle sometimes for transactions is clients who refuse to compromise, especially when they are emotionally attached to a property. Compromise is what negotiations are truly about. A true “win-win” does not mean that both the buyer and sellers get everything they want out of the sale.

Focus on what you see as the priorities and overall outcomes and do not allow your emotions to come into the picture. Meet halfway. Having trouble deciding on a certain fee or being able to agree on an escrow date? Sometimes splitting the fees or simply meeting in the middle can be an easy compromise to keep the deal going.

Be willing to leave some items aside. If you have a major sticking point but it is not material to the contract, finish the main agreement and then go back to the item for future discussion. This allows both sides of the transaction to focus on the main items and gives you time afterward to go back on focus on items that need a little more time to fairly negotiate.

Ths beautiful single-family home in Cotton Ranch, currently listed for $1,024,999 is move-in ready and offers low year-round maintenance for buyers.

Courtesy photo

Of course, always ask for advice from your real estate agent. Your broker has great experience negotiating sales contracts and can give you expertise and guidance. Talk to them about any questions you have to see if an idea may work to help with negotiations. They will often have some creative solutions from negotiating past deals that can help you get to a “win-win” outcome. Every transaction is truly unique and having a trusted realtor who understands these processes will help you achieve your goals with confidence.

Cara Connolly is an associate broker with Slifer Smith & Frampton with 20 years of experience in the Vail Valley and was recently appointed as the 2023 Chair-Elect for the Vail Board of Realtors and received the Rising Star Award from SSF in 2021. She is at the Beaver Creek Park Hyatt office (970) 401-4071 or cconnolly@slifer.net.