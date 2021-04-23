Ask a broker: How can I make my offer stand out in a very competitive market?

Incredible location, beautiful renovation, excellent amenities and walkability to shops, restaurants and activities provide for the perfect mountain retreat at this residence located in Avon Lake Villas. Before you start looking for your dream mountain home, determine what’s important to you.

Question: My family and I are looking to buy a new home, but as we all know, it’s a very competitive market. I want to set myself up for success. How can I best prepare to buy in such a competitive market and make my offer stand out?

Jay Peterson



Answer: That’s a great question and one I’m getting often, especially right now. Inventory is low and demand is high. Right now, people are not only getting multiple offers, they’re getting offers above asking price, as well as cash offers. That is hard to compete with. To buy in such a competitive market, not only do you need to know what you want and to act quickly, but your offer needs to stand out right from the start. Here are a few tips to help you do just that.

Get your finances and loan organized

Before doing anything else, meet with lenders, find out what you can afford, and get a prequalification letter. Gather your financial statements and prepare any family gifts or investment liquidations early so you are prepared to get competitive if you need to.

Find a broker who you trust and can rely on

In a seller’s market, having a reliable broker is vital. Experienced brokers have the connections and know-how to find great places as soon as they go up for sale (and sometimes even right before). Don’t be afraid to interview more than one — finding a partner who you can trust and rely on is very important, especially when housing inventory is low. During your research, reach out and talk to previous clients. This gives you a first-hand experience on how well a broker performs.

Find your perfect – or close to perfect – place

Throughout the entire Vail Valley, there are less than 350 residential listings on the market right now, so finding your absolute dream home might be challenging. Before you start looking, determine what’s important to you. In a competitive market, there may not be time to debate that preferred location/neighborhood or how many bedrooms you need once you’ve found a home that has caught your interest. Knowing your must-haves, nice-to-haves, and what you’re willing to be flexible on will allow you to move quick when the best place comes available.

Stand out

Right now, sellers are in the driver’s seat. But there are little things you can do to sweeten the deal.

Properties are selling over their asking prices, so agree on your comfortability range ahead of time.

Consider removing the inspection contingency. You can still obtain an inspection, but it shows the seller you are not going to negotiate on the repair items.

Consider bringing extra cash to fill appraisal gaps. If you need to sell in order to finance your new home, have that done or in process.

Include a strong down payment in your offer. This shows the seller that you are financially able and ready to purchase their home. It also suggests that the loan process should go smoothly, which gives the sellers even more confidence in your offer.

Jay Peterson brings a customer service approach to real estate to provide top-tier service and effective communication to his clients. This focus has served his buyers and sellers very well in the resort areas, new development sales, and local clients. He has been awarded the Rising Star Award (2019) and the Marketer of the Year Award (2020) for Slifer Smith & Frampton.